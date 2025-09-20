After months of negotiations, the UN General Assembly has adopted the AI Modalities Resolution, A/RES/79/325, by consensus and without a vote. However, although the resolution is a big step forward, its success will rely on independence, resources, and inclusive participation.

According to reports, the resolution is sponsored by the US and co-sponsored by 123 member states. It is a symbolic and substantive declaration that AI governance is inherently international and urgent.

Resolution A/79/325 creates a new way to control AI. It creates an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance. According to the letter from the President of the General Assembly, the global dialogue will begin at the UNGA on September 25.

The US-China rivalry’s effect on the panel and global dialogue

The Independent International Scientific Panel on AI will be made up of 40 experts who will serve in their own capacity. The choices will be fair in terms of gender and location.

Members will be chosen at random from both developed and developing nations to be co-chairs. They will serve three-year terms and report any conflicts of interest. The panel’s job is to make an annual, evidence-based assessment that gathers and analyzes current research.

Also, if needed, thematic briefs will be included with the assessment. These studies will be given to both the General Assembly and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance. This will make sure that political discussions are based on solid science.

On the other hand, the new global dialogue will convene states and multi-stakeholders, like tech companies and civil society, once a year. They will discuss issues like AI capacity gaps between countries, transparency, and open-source AI models.

Both the panel and global dialogue are deliberately cautious and designed to withstand AI race dynamics. But bringing parts of AI regulation under the agency auspices by no means automatically enables representative, inclusive, and effective governance.

However, as with much UN-based governance, these new mechanisms face three challenges like lack of funding, the turbulence of the US-China rivalry, and enforceability or lack thereof.

There are worries about China’s rising power at the UN as the US pulls back from multilateral groups. When it comes to technology, China has been setting itself up for years as the winner for the Global South. China and the G77 countries worked together to negotiate the UN Global Digital Compact.

This week’s pro-AI developments

This week has come with a lot of AI activities. The UK and US signed a sweeping tech agreement during Trump’s visit to the UK. It covers emerging technologies including AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and telecoms.

In addition, the US House of Representatives is set to lift its ban on AI tools for staffers. Microsoft 365 Copilot will be piloted for up to 6,000 congressional staffers for one year, integrated with OneDrive & Outlook. This marks a shift in trust and policy toward AI in public institutions.

Google has selected 20 AI startups in India for its latest accelerator programme. Their strategy is to foster innovation, provide mentorship, and strengthen the local AI ecosystem.

Google also integrated its Gemini AI into Chrome for Mac & Windows desktop users in the US. On the other hand, as reported by Cryptopolitan, xAI CEO Elon Musk has said that by November, the algorithm powering his social media platform X will run entirely on AI.

