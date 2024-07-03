Loading...

UN chooses Cambodia for pilot of blockchain digital credentials system

2 mins read
UN chooses Cambodia for pilot of blockchain digital credentials system

Contents

1. Digital ecosystem in the making
2. Recent developments in Cambodia’s digital finance
Share link:

In this post:

  • UNDP selects Cambodia for blockchain-based UTC pilot to support MSMEs.
  • Dfinity Foundation’s Internet Computer will secure and manage UTC, expanding to ten countries.
  • Cambodia’s Bakong system has processed $70 billion, leading in digital finance innovation.

Cambodia has been selected to pilot a new blockchain-based platform called Universal Trusted Credentials (UTC). This digital credentialing system is developed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The Dfinity Foundation, the developer behind the Internet Computer blockchain, will collaborate with the UNDP for this program.

Related: Internet Computer Community Celebrates ICP 3rd Anniversary

The Internet Computer blockchain will provide the necessary infrastructure to secure and manage UTC. This initiative, launched last November, aims to boost the participation of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the digital economy.

Singapore’s Monetary Authority, along with other bodies, has also collaborated with the UNDP on this project.

Digital ecosystem in the making

The pilot program in Cambodia is just the beginning. Over time, it will expand to ten countries. Dominic Williams, Founder of the Dfinity Foundation, emphasized the importance of MSMEs, stating:

“By using the Internet Computer blockchain technology, the UTC initiative will benefit from over a thousand person-years of research and development, supported by leading cryptographers and experts in digital identity.”

In May, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Bank of Ghana completed a proof-of-concept using UTC. This project used a semi-fungible token (SFT) to transfer licenses and trade records.

Know Your Customer (KYC) verification can also be included in an SFT. Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, said:

“By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we can create a more secure and accessible digital credentialing system that will drive sustainable development and economic growth.”

Recent developments in Cambodia’s digital finance

Chea Serey, the Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, has been proactive in enabling cross-border payments through Bakong, the country’s digital currency payment system.

Recently, Cambodia signed deals with three Korean banks to help migrant workers remit funds home. In an interview, Serey highlighted that this move is part of a strategy to encourage the use of the local currency, riel, in an economy where more than 80% of transactions are conducted in U.S. dollars.

Headquarters of the National Bank of Cambodia

In 2020, the National Bank of Cambodia launched the Bakong tokenized currency payment system. Initially, it was seen as the first live central bank digital currency (CBDC), but it’s closer to being a tokenized deposit system using central bank infrastructure.

The Bakong app links to both riel and dollar bank balances, although users don’t need a bank account. This system has seen huge success, with ten million wallets created out of a population of 17 million and $70 billion in transactions since its launch.

Reporting by Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Crypto hacks down by 54% with a $176 million loss in June
#News
2 mins read
30 mins ago

Crypto hacks down by 54% with a $176 million loss in June

Riot Platforms boosts hash rate by 50% in just one month
#News
2 mins read
47 mins ago

Riot Platforms boosts hash rate by 50% in just one month

UAE digital bank to utilize Swiss Fintech Taurus for digital asset infrastructure
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

UAE digital bank to utilize Swiss Fintech Taurus for digital asset infrastructure

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX expands in MENA with BitOasis acquisition
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX expands in MENA with BitOasis acquisition

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan