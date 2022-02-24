Cryptopolitan is happy to announce the President of Umbrella Network, John Chen, and the Business Development Manager, Joel Bergeron, as the guest speakers for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live session.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Friday, 25th February at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

John Chen and Joel Bergeron will be speaking with Forward Protocol founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika Yashwant, including the Product Manager, Danae Matara, on mind-blowing topics on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

This follows a recent partnership between both companies. On 22nd February, Forward Protocol partnered with Umbrella Network to add FORWARD/USD trading pair data to a decentralized oracle managed by the latter. This will enable all Forward Protocol’s native decentralized applications (dApps) to access an authentic tamper-proof source of pricing data.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network is a decentralized and community-owned oracle service provider that offers low-cost, massively scalable, and secure solutions for smart contracts to connect with all the data it requires for operation. Umbrella solves the scalability problem in oracles by leveraging a layer 2 solution and utilizing Merkle trees for batching transactions.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

