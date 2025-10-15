UK’s Nscale signs new deal to supply Microsoft thousands of Nvidia AI chips

Nscale, the UK’s AI firm, has signed a deal with Microsoft today to supply up to 200,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs in four countries. The chips will be distributed across Microsoft’s European and United States data centers.

The agreement was made in collaboration with Dell Technologies and an earlier joint venture between Aker ASA and the UK AI firm. The deal is estimated to be worth around $14 billion in revenue.

Texas AI campus to receive 104,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs

Nscale disclosed today via a press release that it will deliver 104,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs to a 240 MW hyperscale Microsoft AI datacenter in Texas. The data center campus was leased from Ionic Digital, and deliveries are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026. The Texas AI campus is also expected to expand to 1.2 GW in the future.

🚨 Big news: Nscale has signed a multi-billion-dollar agreement with @Microsoft to deliver approximately 200,000 @nvidia GB300 GPUs across the UK, Europe, and the U.S. pic.twitter.com/eaJVTEWHZo — Nscale (@nscale_cloud) October 15, 2025

The UK AI firm will also deliver 12,600 GPUs in Europe at the Start AI campus in Portugal. Deployment to Europe is expected to commence in Q1 2026, supporting Microsoft’s Azure AI workloads and providing AI solutions for its European customers.

Microsoft also confirmed its plans to build another AI data center in the UK at Nscale’s Loughton Campus. The AI campus will become the largest facility in the country, with approximately 50 MW of capacity and an expandable capacity of 90 MW. It is expected to be completed in Q1 2027 and will host approximately 23,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs. The firm stated that the developments are a result of the increasing demand for AI training and inference capacity across the region.

The agreement comes just after the Aker and Nscale joint venture in Narvik, Norway, signed a deal to supply Microsoft with about 52,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs for a hyperscale AI campus. Cryptopolitan reported last month that the UK AI firm had secured massive funding from Nvidia. The company announced that it raised $1.1 billion from investors in its series B funding round.

Aker, a major Norwegian investment firm, led the funding round, with support from well-known tech companies including Nokia, Nvidia, and Dell. This funding, along with the latest agreement with Microsoft, demonstrates the demand for robust computing infrastructure required to run and train AI models from companies such as Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

Josh Payne says Nscale is considering a public listing

Josh Payne, the co-founder and CEO of Nscale, revealed that they’re building one of the world’s largest computing networks to handle the exploding demand for AI services. He believes his firm will provide access to scarce and highly sought-after computing capacity and accelerate the development of secure and energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

“This agreement confirms Nscale’s place as a partner of choice for the world’s most important technology leaders. Few companies are equipped to deliver GPU deployments at this scale, but we have built the global pipeline to do so. It’s a clear signal that Nscale is setting a new standard for how the next wave of AI infrastructure will be delivered.” -Josh Payne, Nscale CEO and Founder

The company has become crucial to Britain’s goal of becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence. In September, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI announced that they’re investing billions in projects with the UK AI firm to build computing power across the UK. Today’s deal builds on the September UK-US tech partnership, which was launched during Trump’s state visit to London.

Jon Tinter, President of Microsoft’s Business Development and Ventures, announced today that the deal with Nscale will enable Microsoft to deliver cutting-edge AI infrastructure to its customers. The UK AI firm noted that all upcoming campuses have been designed to incorporate renewable energy and modular cooling systems, supporting sustainable scaling.

Following today’s $14 billion deal, Nscale has begun considering an IPO listing. In an interview with the Financial Times, Payne confirmed the ambitions to go public, which are expected towards the end of next year.

