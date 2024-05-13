Loading...

UK’s Fastest Supercomputer Isambard-AI Goes Online

2 mins read
Isambard

Contents
1. The power of Isambard-AI
2. AI horizons in UK’s computing
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Isambard-AI revolutionizes UK’s supercomputing with efficiency.
  • Energy-efficient computing sets new standards for Isambard-AI.
  • University of Bristol’s Isambard-AI leads UK’s technological advancement.

The UK’s newest technological project, Isambard-AI, has finally been launched and it means the country is really aiming to develop its skills in computer technology. The University of Bristol’s National Composites Centre (NCC), in collaboration with the Manchester Robotics, has acquired a supercomputer that is expected to transform the research field with its unparalleled speed and energy efficiency. 

The power of Isambard-AI

Isambard-AI, the world’s fastest supercomputer in the UK, and it cost a mind-boggling £225 million ($273 million). Thanks to the HPE Cray EX-based system, this beast comes with 5,448 Nvidia GH200 superchips that can give up to 200 petaflops Linpack and 21 exaflops of AI compute at full capacity, making it the most powerful supercomputer in the world!

 Besides, Isambard-AI is ranked 128 on the prestigious Top500 list which shows its excellent performance and also it is really good in energy-efficiency. The supercomputer fleetingly weaved through the ranks of the Green500 list, claiming a highly commendable score of 68. 8 gigaflops per watt. The recognition of Isambard-AI shows its dedication to eco-friendly computing, a practice that will power the future of technology. 

Even though currently in the first phase, the Isambard-AI is already processing a huge amount of computing power, with a 7 part-whatever-you-call-it. Since now 4 petaflops Linpack and 647 petaflops of AI compute across 168 GPUs enables people to solve tech-related problems faster. People are gonna be all over this when the Nvidia GH200 superchips show up later this summer and the supercomputer reaches its full capacity, making it even better. 

 AI horizons in UK’s computing

Jonathan Berry, the Minister for AI, could not hide his enthusiasm when he made the big announcement about the launch of Isambard-AI; he was so proud of it, and he said it was a groundbreaking moment for the UK, science, innovation, and technology. He also said that the supercomputer can change the way of research in the field of AI safety, healthcare and climate. 

Besides its stunning performance, Isambard-AI breaks the old norms and sets the standard for sustainability in computing. Walking into the HPE Performance Optimized Data Center, you can notice the heat reuse system in place, that minimizes the supercomputer’s environmental footprint, redirecting the waste heat to the nearby buildings. 

Isambard-AI is already working with the Dawn supercomputer cluster at the University of Cambridge and is getting ready to collaborate further and thus expand its services. Dawn, the UK’s most powerful supercomputer, which started its operations in February, provides the massive power of 19 petaflops of FP64 performance and thus marks another major step in the country’s computing abilities. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
ChatGPT Moment
#Innovators
3 mins read

China Has Not Yet Had Its ChatGPT Moment, Says Kai-Fu Lee

Healthcare
#Innovators
2 mins read

AI Revolutionizing Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Advancements

Southeast Asia
#Innovators
2 mins read

Southeast Asia is Turning into an AI Hub as Tech Giants are Rushing to the Region

Combat
#AI
2 mins read

China Solves ‘Black Box’ Problem in Military AI

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan