UK’s Fastest Supercomputer Isambard-AI Goes Online

The UK’s newest technological project, Isambard-AI, has finally been launched and it means the country is really aiming to develop its skills in computer technology. The University of Bristol’s National Composites Centre (NCC), in collaboration with the Manchester Robotics, has acquired a supercomputer that is expected to transform the research field with its unparalleled speed and energy efficiency.

The power of Isambard-AI

Isambard-AI, the world’s fastest supercomputer in the UK, and it cost a mind-boggling £225 million ($273 million). Thanks to the HPE Cray EX-based system, this beast comes with 5,448 Nvidia GH200 superchips that can give up to 200 petaflops Linpack and 21 exaflops of AI compute at full capacity, making it the most powerful supercomputer in the world!

Besides, Isambard-AI is ranked 128 on the prestigious Top500 list which shows its excellent performance and also it is really good in energy-efficiency. The supercomputer fleetingly weaved through the ranks of the Green500 list, claiming a highly commendable score of 68. 8 gigaflops per watt. The recognition of Isambard-AI shows its dedication to eco-friendly computing, a practice that will power the future of technology.

Even though currently in the first phase, the Isambard-AI is already processing a huge amount of computing power, with a 7 part-whatever-you-call-it. Since now 4 petaflops Linpack and 647 petaflops of AI compute across 168 GPUs enables people to solve tech-related problems faster. People are gonna be all over this when the Nvidia GH200 superchips show up later this summer and the supercomputer reaches its full capacity, making it even better.

AI horizons in UK’s computing

Jonathan Berry, the Minister for AI, could not hide his enthusiasm when he made the big announcement about the launch of Isambard-AI; he was so proud of it, and he said it was a groundbreaking moment for the UK, science, innovation, and technology. He also said that the supercomputer can change the way of research in the field of AI safety, healthcare and climate.

Besides its stunning performance, Isambard-AI breaks the old norms and sets the standard for sustainability in computing. Walking into the HPE Performance Optimized Data Center, you can notice the heat reuse system in place, that minimizes the supercomputer’s environmental footprint, redirecting the waste heat to the nearby buildings.

Isambard-AI is already working with the Dawn supercomputer cluster at the University of Cambridge and is getting ready to collaborate further and thus expand its services. Dawn, the UK’s most powerful supercomputer, which started its operations in February, provides the massive power of 19 petaflops of FP64 performance and thus marks another major step in the country’s computing abilities.



