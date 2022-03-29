New York, New York, 29th March, 2022, Chainwire

A group of crypto activists has launched Ukan Token (UKAN), a rescue token designed as a decentralized community for humanitarian purposes. UKAN is dedicated to supporting the Ukrainian government’s recovery from the destruction brought upon the Ukrainian people by Vladimir Putin and the Russian Army.

Based on the Ethereum network and available on Uniswap, UKAN founders are actively engineering the delivery of fifty percent of UKANS directly to Ukrainian president Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky. Activists began investing in UKAN prior to today’s official launch (based on word-of-mouth). As of this writing, the UKAN community already has hundreds of holders and total value locked (TVL) of over $6 million.

The United Nations estimates that Russian aggression has already inflicted $100 million in damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure, including destroyed homes, hospitals, transportation systems, schools, shopping areas, recreational buildings, and more. In the city of Maripol alone, satellite image analysis from UNOSAT, the United Nations satellite mapping agency, documented estimated that 80% of residential infrastructure has been damaged by missile attacks and shelling. The UN reports that over 3.5 million people have fled from their homes in the Ukraine, with women and children accounting for over 90% of those refugees. Even if the war ended today, UKAN’s mission to rebuild and rehabilitate Ukraine and assist its people will remain relevant long after the bombs stop dropping.

“Ukan Token was created to illustrate how blockchain technology can seamlessly serve humanitarian purposes,” said the token’s founder. “Our success is based upon the shared strength of individuals who wish to save an entire nation.”

The Ukan Token whitepaper can be found here.

