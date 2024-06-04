UK Community Benefits as SwissBorg Ensures Full Compliance with FCA’s Finprom Rules

Tallinn, Estonia, June 4th, 2024, Chainwire

SwissBorg, a leading European cryptocurrency investment platform, is proud to announce its full compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) stringent rules on financial promotions in the UK. One of a few cryptocurrency platforms to ensure such compliance in the UK, SwissBorg ensures that UK users are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the world of cryptocurrency investments.

SwissBorg has implemented robust measures to comply with the UK’s financial promotions regulation, emphasising user education and protection. As part of this commitment, all UK users are required to complete financial risk assessments forms before starting their investment journeys with SwissBorg. These steps are designed to ensure that users possess the basic investing skills needed to make informed decisions in the sometimes volatile crypto market.

“Our partnership with Gateway21 has been instrumental in aligning our platform with the FCA’s regulations,” said Cyrus Fazel, CEO and co-founder of SwissBorg. “We believe that empowering our users with the right knowledge is crucial for their success and safety in the crypto space. We are excited to welcome the UK community to our platform, where they can invest with the confidence that SwissBorg is abiding by all the best practices.”

SwissBorg’s approach goes beyond mere compliance; it reflects the company’s dedication to creating a compliant and user-friendly investment environment. The platform offers an accessible and easy-to-use interface, with a range of educational resources ensuring that users of all levels can enhance their financial literacy.

In addition to the educational initiatives, SwissBorg continues to innovate its platform, providing users with advanced tools and features to optimise their investment strategies and operate in the world of decentralised finance (DeFi). The platform’s user-centric design and commitment to transparency have earned it a strong reputation among crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

As SwissBorg opens its doors to the UK community, it reiterates its mission to democratise wealth management by making it fun, fair, and community-centric. The company’s adherence to regulatory standards underscores its dedication to building a sustainable and trustworthy crypto investment ecosystem.

For more information about SwissBorg and its services, users can visit www.swissborg.com.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a leading blockchain-based wealth management platform and app offering innovative solutions to democratise wealth management by making it fun, fair, and community-centric. Engineered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg leverages the power of blockchain technology, its Smart Engine (an exchange aggregator) and decentralised finance (DeFi) to provide users with a wide range of financial products and services.

Mr

Micah Thompson

SwissBorg

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.