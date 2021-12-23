TL;DR Breakdown

• The crypto platform promises a Metaverse to interact with players.

• UFF believes that the partnership with Cudos will allow each of its goals to be met.

UFF, a platform that supports sports-focused NFT commerce, has partnered with decentralized cloud technology network Cudos to create a highly dynamic metaverse. According to announcements, the digital universe is created under the Zilliga Blockchain that offers a scalable, affordable, and powerful system.

The Metaverse will link cryptography with sport at different times under a Blockchain that allows the adoption of different tokens. The NFT trading platform also promises a relevant system for players and enthusiasts to link in on the meta.

UFF’s Metaverse promises to create a unique system for athletes

Considering UFF’s NFT protocol, the company seeks to offer a unique system for professional players and sports fans. Among other details, the NFT project promises to open up to imaginative games, athlete-fan interaction, etc. The company reveals this NFT project will last for a long time showing a change compared to the metaverses launched.

However, the interaction between the players of the moment and fans of the sport is not only the novelty of the Metaverse. But also fans can converse with players who are not alive through artificial intelligence. In this way, UFF promises to give the best experience to users who value the effort of a baseball player who is sadly no longer alive.

The partnership between the NFT trading platform, Cudos, and the Zilliqa Blockchain brings this crypto plan to life by attracting a good flow of customers. The announcements hint that Cudos will also use the Metaverse to promote its native token, CUDOS, trading today at $0.03356 with a rise of 1.52 percent in the last 24 hours.

Cudos gets ready for a sports metaverse

Crypto trading is rising as more people prioritize it and as an alternative to the financial market. This same attraction occurs with the NFT market moving towards digital universes. Cudos is getting ready for a metaverse, but not focused on games or socializing, but on sports.

According to agents at UFF, this partnership with Cudos is “perfect” to meet their goals of creating a strong metaverse. The head of the crypto company insists that Cudos has all the decentralized tools he needs, besides a unique Blockchain that motivates them to keep working on the project. The crypto firm has a good perspective on the Metaverse.

The Cudos Blockchain works through the Ethereum network that promises stability, scalability, and smooth operation. This crypto project has become one of the few linked to sport to succeed after its launch.