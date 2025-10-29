🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
UBS

UBS Q3 net income surges 74% amid strong inflows and Cost‑cut gains

2 mins read
847845
Contents

1. UBS moves forward with merger and cost cuts
2. UBS warns on volatility and global risks
In this post:

  • UBS Q3 net profit rose 74% to $2.5 billion, beating expectations.
  • $668 million in litigation reserves were released after resolving Credit Suisse legal issues.
  • The bank has achieved $10 billion of its planned $13 billion cost savings from the Credit Suisse integration.

UBS reported a sharp jump in third‑quarter net income, showing the numbers clearly instead of trying to dress them up.

The European banking giant reported $2.5 billion in net profit for the quarter. That is up 74% from $1.43 billion in the same period last year. Analysts expected $1.85 billion, so the result beat the consensus.

The performance came from stronger investment banking activity and the release of legal provisions linked to past Credit Suisse issues. Revenues came in at $12.76 billion, slightly above expectations of $12.68 billion.

A major part of the profit increase came from $668 million in released litigation reserves. These were tied to Credit Suisse’s old problems in its U.S. residential mortgage‑backed securities business and its cross‑border activities in France.

UBS cleared or settled those issues. No spin needed. The bank also said it continued progressing on the Credit Suisse integration. More than two‑thirds of Swiss‑booked client accounts have already been moved to UBS systems. The full integration is planned to finish by the end of next year.

UBS moves forward with merger and cost cuts

UBS took over Credit Suisse in 2023 under a state‑supported deal. It did not happen because UBS wanted to go shopping. It happened to prevent collapse and wider fallout. Since then, UBS has been cutting expenses tied to duplicated operations. The bank said it has already achieved $10 billion of its $13 billion cost‑saving target.

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said, “I’m very happy that the breadth and the quality of our diversified business model has once again delivered very strong results.” He added that investments in selected strategic areas were delivering returns and the Credit Suisse integration was on track. He also described the integration as complex but moving according to plan.

But UBS is now facing possible increases in its mandatory capital buffers. The Swiss government wants to strengthen protections after watching Credit Suisse implode.

UBS said in June that it supports most of the new rules but “strongly disagrees” with what it called the “extreme” capital increase proposals. The bank said such changes could limit its ability to operate competitively and adjust to global market conditions.

Wealth management brought in $38 billion in net new assets during the quarter. Shares of UBS are up more than 11% so far this year. These numbers show clients are still coming, not leaving. But large inflows do not erase risk.

UBS warns on volatility and global risks

Looking at the fourth quarter, UBS said it expects more modest cost savings, since most of the heavy cuts have already been executed. The bank is still working on the Swiss platform migration, and seasonal increases in non‑personnel costs are likely.

The bank also pointed out that market sentiment can flip very fast. UBS said some investors are now hedging more because of recent volatility. The bank said, “Against this backdrop, transactional activity and our deal pipelines remain healthy, though sentiment can shift quickly as confidence in the outlook is tested and seasonal effects come into play.”

UBS also highlighted macro uncertainties, including a strong Swiss franc, higher U.S. tariffs, and the possibility of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown delaying capital market activity.

Earlier this month, the Swiss government cut its 2026 economic outlook. The move followed U.S. tariffs of 39% on Swiss goods after a Swiss delegation failed to strike an agreement with U.S. officials.

That tariff level is one of the highest the U.S. has imposed on a single country.

