Loading...

Swiss-Owned Bank UBS Discloses Major Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust

2 mins read
Swiss-Owned Bank UBS Discloses Major Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust

Contents
1. About iShares Bitcoin Trust
2. The details of the regulatory filing
Share link:

TL;DR

  • UBS Group AG disclosed a holding of 3,600 shares in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, valued at $124,488 as of March 31, 2024.
  • UBS now allows some customers to trade Bitcoin ETFs, though accounts with lower risk tolerance are restricted.
  • Other major institutions, including Edmond de Rothschild and JPMorgan Chase, have also shown interest in Bitcoin ETFs.

UBS Group AG, which is a Switzerland-based global investment bank and financial services firm, revealed a large holding in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) in its latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The quarterly filing for the first quarter of 2024 shows that UBS, with its subsidiaries and institutional investment managers, owns 3,600 shares of IBIT. As of March 31, 2024, the holding was valued at $145,692.  However, it has a current value of about $124,488. 

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is a fund that is traded on the stock exchange (ETF) and is managed by BlackRock Inc. It gives investors the opportunity to invest in Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in the world. IBIT also enables investors to trade Bitcoin within a regular brokerage account, which is way more user-friendly and accessible than the process of holding Bitcoin directly. As of May 10, IBIT had net assets of $16. 6 billion and a net expense ratio of 0.12%. 

The interaction of UBS with BlackRock Inc. is worth mentioning because BlackRock is one of UBS’s institutional shareholders, and it has about 5.01% of its total share capital.

UBS’s investment in IBIT is expressed through different parts such as Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank, which show that UBS is interested in the crypto market. 

The details of the regulatory filing

As per the regulatory filing, UBS possesses 3,600 shares of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). At the beginning of 2024, UBS permitted some of its customers to trade Bitcoin ETFs, but accounts with lower risk tolerance were not allowed to access these funds. 

UBS is also not supposed to solicit Bitcoin ETF traders. In late 2023, UBS permitted some affluent clients to gain exposure to cryptocurrency ETFs based in Hong Kong. UBS also appeared on the list of authorized participants for BlackRock’s IBIT alongside Citadel and Goldman Sachs in April. 

Other bodies have been attracted to Bitcoin ETFs. Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A., a part of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, bought $4.2 million on May 9. Also, JPMorgan Chase, a top US bank by assets under management,  revealed its Bitcoin ETF holdings.

Susquehanna International Group (SIG), the trading firm that was co-founded by the billionaire Jeff Yass, is also involved with Bitcoin ETFs.  Robert Mitchnick of BlackRock recently stated that the big institutions are now looking into Bitcoin, which means that the cryptocurrency sector is now getting the attention of established financial entities. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
U.S. senators challenge Attorney General and DoJ over crypto rules
#Regulation News
2 mins read

U.S. senators challenge Attorney General and DoJ over crypto rules

MoonPay backs Coinbase's pro-crypto PAC for U.S. election
#Industry News
2 mins read

MoonPay backs Coinbase’s pro-crypto PAC for U.S. election

Russia's economy is now an untameable beast
#Economy
2 mins read

Russia’s economy is now an untameable beast

dYdX CEO Antonio Juliano resigns, prompts company transition
#Industry News
2 mins read

dYdX CEO Antonio Juliano resigns, prompts company transition

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan