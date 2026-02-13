UAE financial freezone shares details on updated crypto asset regulations

In December 2025, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) shared its updated Crypto token regulatory framework, allowing DFSA-regulated entities to choose which crypto tokens to work with, eliminating the need for DFSA approval. The update was supposed to come into effect in January 2026.

This is why today, the DFSA has published a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document to support firms in understanding and implementing its updated Crypto Token regulatory framework. The FAQs are intended to provide practical clarification on the application of the DFSA Rulebook to financial services and activities involving Crypto Tokens in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

According to DFSA, the updated framework strengthens its approach to crypto regulation as it offers greater regulatory clarity for firms, while reinforcing market integrity and investor protection.

On January 12th, 2026, in an interview with Bloomberg, Elisabeth Wallace, Associate Director of Policy & Legal at the Dubai Financial Services Authority, had noted that the decision to give onus to DFIC firms as opposed to regulators was based on three things: alignment to international standards, alignment to international regulatory standards, and, most importantly in response to market feedback.

Wallace noted that while crypto asset volumes in DIFC have not been large, she believes that after this update, these volumes will grow, and “We will see more in 2026 in response to our framework.”

Kokila Alagh, Founder of KARM Legal Consultants, gave her legal perspective to Cryptopolitan, noting that the previously recognized framework had an important role in the early stages of DIFC’s crypto token framework because it had provided firms with regulatory certainty in a high-risk, fast-evolving market. She believes that the shift away from a regulator-led list reflects “maturity of the ecosystem” and “aligns DFSA with regulator peers.”

She asserts that giving DIFC firms responsibility for choosing the crypto assets signals that DIFC is offering more flexibility in structuring their crypto token activities within a well-defined compliance framework.

As for the firms, Alagh states, “Firms now assume primary responsibility for assessing token suitability, which increases accountability and compliance expectations. This requires firms to implement a robust internal framework in relation to, among others, documentation, ongoing monitoring, reporting, transparency, and disclosure obligations, making a sound compliance culture essential to managing compliance and regulatory risks.”

From the perspective of firms interested in setting up in DIFC, Andrew Forson, President of DeFi Technologies, told Cryptopolitan that “ a list of recognized crypto tokens was not really a relevant factor in determining which tokens to work with. The token landscape moves so quickly that, as an asset manager, the most relevant factor tends to be market interest and market demand.”

He believes that removing the list is recognition by Dubai’s crypto regulations that this industry is technology- and demand-driven above all else. He stated, “This is the appropriate approach because it is individual firms who have the closest view of what tokens are worth, how their underlying projects impact their business model, and therefore the associated risk. Attempting to regulate tokens as eligible centrally may, in many instances, kill the competitive advantage a firm has.”

The DFSA FAQ is built on feedback from 600 participants

The latest FAQs are a result of market engagement and a recent DFSA webinar that brought together more than 600 participants from across the financial services and digital assets ecosystem.

One of the most important information is that the FAQ states that crypto token covers tokens that are used as a medium of exchange for payment or investment purposes, and not NFTs, utility tokens, or investment tokens such as security tokens and stablecoins. Stablecoins can only be used to make payments by an asset manager.

The FAQ document notes that a licensed DFSA firm providing financial services can offer products with exposure to a crypto token if it follows the crypto token regime and complies with relevant requirements, such as suitability assessments under GEN Rule 3A.2.1.

A Crypto Token may be assessed as suitable based on several criteria, such as its characteristics, including its purpose, governance arrangements, and founders.

Secondly is the regulatory status of the Crypto Token in other jurisdictions, including whether it has been assessed or approved for use by a financial services regulator, as well as the size, liquidity, and trading history of the market for the Crypto Token globally and finally the technology used in connection with the Crypto Token; and whether the use of the Crypto Token could prevent the person from complying with legislation administered by the DFSA.