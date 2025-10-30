UAE pulls crypto's creme de la creme into the country for the Dec investment lineup.

Several crypto industry leaders and company heads will be heading to the UAE for events scheduled to take place in early December, according to Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

In an X post on Thursday, Zhao mentioned four events set to take place in the Middle East country, including Binance Blockchain week in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit 2025, and the Bitcoin MENA Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi, all between the 4th and 11th of December.

When asked which one he would attend among the bunch, the ex-Binance CEO said he would be “mainly” present at the Binance Blockchain event.

Dubai Binance Blockchain Week to feature crypto KOLs

Binance Blockchain Week returns to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on December 3-4, hosting two main stages, the Main Stage and Innovation Stage, which will feature panels, product showcases, and networking sessions.

Zhao mentioned that everyone will be in UAE early December for Binance Blockchain Week, Milken, AD Finance Week, Bitcoin MENA, and also F1.

The Dubai event will gather some of the biggest names in the digital asset and financial technology industry, like Michael Saylor, Chairman of Strategy, Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Solana Foundation President Lily Liu, Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal, and The Blockchain Center of Abu Dhabi CEO Abdulla Aldhaheri.

Binance’s senior leadership Yi He, Richard Teng, Rachel Conlan, and Head of Binance VIP Catherine Chen, will also be making appearances.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this esteemed group of thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs who have guided the industry and championed its growth. Their collective expertise will elevate discussions and inspire the community as we move into a new era for the industry,” said Binance CEO Teng.

Bitcoin MENA Conference, Milken Summit in Abu Dhabi

The Bitcoin MENA Conference will hold its second edition in Abu Dhabi again, co-organized by ADNEC Group and BTC Media. According to a press statement released in September, the event is meant to promote digital finance and crypto adoption in the Middle East.

Michael Saylor is set to headline the event as one of its keynote speakers, who is expected to provide insight on how he helped grow Strategy from a business intelligence platform to the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holding company.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the return of the conference reaffirms the UAE capital’s global influence in digital finance.

“We are excited to collaborate with BTC Inc. to further elevate the platform, uniting international leaders and the region’s dynamic ecosystem for an even more impactful event,” Al Dhaheri remarked.

Alongside the crypto-centered gatherings, Abu Dhabi will also host the seventh Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit, under the theme Progress with Purpose: Advancing Meaningful Partnerships.

The summit’s panels will reportedly discuss several emerging topics in fintech, like artificial intelligence, access to capital, sustainability, global health, and economic opportunity. The event will also assess issues related to regulation, policy, and geopolitical stability affecting the Middle East and Africa.

The Milken Institute Summit has attracted top-tier speakers in its previous editions, featuring President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and His Excellency CEO of Mubadala Investment Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week to convene $60 trillion in assets

Closing the series of crypto-related events is the Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council.

According to the city’s official media office, ADGM will be hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), from December 8 to 11, where more than 300 global leaders overseeing over $60 trillion in assets under management are expected to attend.

The conference will include five flagship events on the intersection of finance, technology, and sustainability. Returning speakers include Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, His Royal Highness KBW Ventures CEO Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Bridgewater CIO Ray Dalio, and Clare Woodman, CEO International at Morgan Stanley.

