🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
AEDCtrl AltOMUSDXRP

UAE claims lead in number of tokenized real estate assets globally

2 mins read
909971
UAE claims lead in number of tokenized real estate assets globally

Contents

1. UAE-regulated Mantra Chain has tokenized the most real estate assets
2. Real estate tokenization market size is still small
Share link:

In this post:

  • The UAE has tokenized $129 million worth of real estate assets.
  • The USA has tokenized $145 million worth of real estate assets.
  • Stablecoins continue to lead with $293 billion in market value.

RWA.XYZ analysis, a leading data platform for tokenized RWAs, has published its recent tokenization data analysis, where it has added a new asset class, real estate. The UAE is leading in the number of tokenized real estate, while the USA leads in terms of the value of tokenized real estate assets.

In its analysis, the platform showcases that tokenized real estate, including direct ownership interests, funds, REITs, and real estate-backed debt, is now worth $356.2 million (past 30 days), where more than 10,000 holders own 57 assets tokenized across 10 countries.

In terms of countries that have tokenized real estate projects, they are Canada, Mexico, the USA, Romania, Italy, Spain, Greece, and the UAE.

However, it is the UAE and the USA that stand out. The UAE has tokenized 23 assets valued at $129 million, while the USA has tokenized 10 assets valued at $145 million, showcasing the UAE’s lead in terms of the number of tokenized real estate assets.

UAE-regulated Mantra Chain has tokenized the most real estate assets

In terms of blockchain networks, Mantra Chain, the regulated tokenization network out of the UAE, has the lion’s share in terms of networks. Mantra Chain tokenized $117.7 million of real estate assets, followed by Base at $81.5 million worth, and Stellar at $71.7 million.

See also  Department of Homeland probes Chinese Bitcoin-mining giant Bitmain over national security concerns

Meanwhile, the Ctrl Alt tokenization platform led in terms of the most real estate tokenized assets, with $124 million in total value.

UAE claims lead in tokenized real estate assets globally
Source: RWA.XYZ

In terms of tokenized properties, World Islands in the UAE tokenized the most properties, with the DAMAC City tower being tokenized as well as the Dubai Marina Hotel, which was tokenized on XRP Ledger by Ctrl Alt. Other UAE properties included Kensington Waters and Sobha Creeks.

Real estate tokenization market size is still small

While the real estate tokenization market size is still small compared to other tokenized assets such as stablecoins, which are at $293 billion, or U.S. Treasuries, which are at $10 billion, it is catching up to stocks, which are currently $942 million in terms of total market value.

In terms of future outlook, industry analyses, including forecasts from Deloitte, suggest the market for tokenized real estate could to over $4 trillion by 2035, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27%.

Tokenized real estate debt securities are projected to represent the highest share of the market, potentially hitting $2.39 trillion by 2035, followed by private real estate funds at $1 trillion.

In MENA, the UAE is currently leading on this front, but with Saudi Arabia’s recent foray into real estate tokenization, it soon might also become a leading player in the sector. The Real Estate Registry Authority, part of REGA in KSA, has developed a tokenized registry for Saudi properties, built by SettleMint, with nine Proptechs currently building applications in its sandbox.

See also  Microsoft's Role in Advancing AI Success in Africa
The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan