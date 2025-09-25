U.S. launches new import probes on PPE, medical goods, and robotics

The U.S. Department of Commerce launched on Wednesday a new national security investigations into a sweeping range of imports, targeting everything from face masks to factory robots, according to a press briefing from the agency that said the probes were officially opened on September 2.

The new cases cover personal protective equipment (PPE), medical instruments, advanced robotics, and industrial machinery, with department officials saying they will face higher tariffs if the investigations prove that they are a national security threat.

The administration is asking companies for detailed breakdowns on expected demand, their ability to meet it with U.S. production, and how much of that demand depends on foreign suppliers, especially China.

Commerce demands full breakdowns from companies on foreign reliance

In documents reviewed by the press, Commerce officials requested that manufacturers explain “the extent to which domestic production of robotics and industrial machinery, and their parts and components can meet domestic demand,” and outline the role of foreign supply chains in meeting U.S. needs. This applies to everything from welding robots and machine tools to industrial ovens, laser cutters, and autoclaves.

These probes also extend deep into the medical sector. Items under investigation include surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns, and critical hospital supplies like IV bags, bandages, sutures, crutches, wheelchairs, and beds. The Commerce dept said that it is also requesting data on high-tech medical devices: pacemakers, coronary stents, insulin pumps, heart valves, orthopedic appliances, MRI machines, CT scanners, blood glucose monitors, hearing aids, and prosthetics are all listed.

Companies must also report on how foreign subsidies and what officials call “predatory trade practices” are affecting U.S. supply chains. Gina Raimondo, the Secretary of Commerce, said the government is particularly focused on how countries like China are allegedly manipulating global trade in these critical sectors. In Gina’s words:- “We are looking at how foreign government actions impact the availability and reliability of these goods in the U.S.”

While these investigations focus on medical and industrial goods, other probes are running separately. Prescription drugs and drones are being reviewed under different Section 232 tracks. But all are part of a broader strategy under President Trump to tighten U.S. control over strategic imports.

The Commerce Department is not new to this approach. Similar probes are already underway on wind turbines, airplanes, semiconductors, heavy-duty trucks, polysilicon, copper, timber, lumber, and critical minerals. Officials say these industries are essential to both national defense and long-term economic security.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now