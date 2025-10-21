U.S. banks seek collateral for Argentina’s $20 billion lifeline

The cohort of banks, comprising Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase, are experiencing challenges in assembling a $20 billion loan to Argentina without exposing themselves to the financially troubled South American nation.

On Monday, Argentina’s central bank announced it had inked a $20 billion exchange rate stabilization deal with the U.S. Treasury Department. The deal brought the total amount of U.S. assistance for the third-largest economy in Latin America to $40 billion.

Argentina’s central bank stated, “These operations will enable the Central Bank of the Argentinian Republic (BCRA) to broaden its range of monetary and exchange rate policy tools, including the liquidity of its foreign reserves.”

U.S. banks stall Argentina’s $20 billion loan over collateral

According to a WSJ report, the banks are looking for a pledge or guarantee to ensure they receive their money back. The report confirmed that bankers are awaiting word from the Treasury Department over what collateral Argentina can offer them or whether Washington intends to support the facility independently.

In the report, analysts said that the banks cannot take action without Washington’s support. They claimed the Treasury has been overseeing the larger package, even though banks typically set up these kinds of rescue facilities on their own. The analysts argued that if the banks’ collateral question is not answered, the lending facility, which hasn’t been formalized, might not come together.

A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said, “discussions on this facility remain ongoing, and we look forward to sharing more details when these talks are complete.”

The report also revealed that U.S. banks haven’t been lending to Argentina and have been shut out of the international capital markets for years. Successive governments have borrowed dollars or printed money rather than cutting spending to narrow chronic budget gaps, leading to runaway inflation. The third-biggest economy in Latin America has missed nine sovereign debt payments, including three since 2000.

The IMF has provided the Argentine government with more than 20 bailouts to close the gap since the 1950s. The bailouts include a facility that was agreed to earlier this year.

U.S. Treasury intervenes to stabilize Argentina’s falling peso

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement that the Treasury had “directly purchased Argentine pesos” as part of the program.

Bessent stated that the peso’s decline and shrinking central bank foreign reserves have left the country in a “moment of acute illiquidity.” The Treasury secretary explained that the swap line would give Argentina immediate access to U.S. dollars in exchange for pesos.

The Argentinian peso closed at a record low, down 1.7% on the day to end at 1,475 per dollar.

Bessent admitted that the U.S. might suffer losses if the peso’s value declined during the swap period. The Treasury Secretary reassured policymakers that the USD-Peso exchange was being carried out via an Exchange Stabilization Fund under his direct supervision.

Some nations, like Mexico, have pledged other assets to protect U.S. taxpayers in similar transactions. Brad Setser, the Whitney Shepardson senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), stated that the peso is steadily losing value. He added that the peso could continue to decline if the IMF compels the government to allow it to float and have its price determined by market forces freely.

“The risks from these operations are unusually large. Should the peso depreciate, which many think is not only likely but necessary, the Treasury would be left holding assets that have fallen in value.” –Brad Setser, Whitney Shepardson, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Argentina’s currency is down 30% against the dollar this year. The currency depreciated further on Monday as Argentines braced for economic instability risks ahead of Sunday’s midterm elections.

