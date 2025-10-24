🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BoKJPYKRWUSD

U.S. and South Korea still at odds over cash‑portion of $350 billion investment

2 mins read
844426
U.S. and South Korea still at odds over cash‑portion of $350 billion investment

Contents

1. South Korean tariffs remain frozen at 25%
Share link:

In this post:

  • South Korea and the U.S. are still divided over the cash part of a $350 billion investment deal.
  • Washington wants $25 billion annually, but Seoul says it can’t go over $15 billion.
  • Without a deal, 25% tariffs on Korean cars and parts will remain.

South Korea and the United States are stuck in a deadlock over the cash side of a $350 billion investment deal, just days before Presidents Donald Trump and Lee Jae Myung meet on October 29 at the APEC summit in Gyeongju.

South Korea’s Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan admitted Friday that the split is still “sharp,” warning there may be no agreement in time for the summit. And yeah, this standoff could screw up tariff cuts that were promised months ago.

Kim returned early Friday morning from Washington after a second round of trade talks in less than a week, this time with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“From our perspective, we believe the amount should be smaller, while the U.S. maintains that it needs to be larger,” Kim said, pointing to the part of the deal that actually involves real cash, not just pledges or paper promises. He was joined in D.C. by Policy Chief Kim Yong-beom, who said both governments still have a “long way to go” before anything gets signed.

South Korean tariffs remain frozen at 25%

The delay means 25% tariffs on Korean cars and auto parts are still in place, instead of dropping to 15% as agreed back in July. Meanwhile, Japan got its deal finalized in September, which now gives Tokyo-based automakers a big price edge over Korean rivals in the U.S. market.

See also  Gold slips 8% from high as mining stocks tumble for second straight day

Seoul clearly doesn’t want to get bullied into accepting the same profit terms Japan signed onto, especially when the cash burden could punch a hole through its currency reserves.

And the numbers being thrown around aren’t small. According to Chosun Ilbo, Washington wants an average of $25 billion a year for eight years, but Seoul insists it can’t go above $15 billion annually. That’s a $10 billion per-year gap.

And the Bank of Korea isn’t happy either. It has warned that $20 billion per year is already the upper limit if they don’t want to mess with the won’s stability. Anything higher than that, and they’re risking major shocks to the Korean financial system.

Finance Minister Koo Yun Cheol said this week that the two countries are still hammering out the structure of the package, not discussing a currency swap. But that’s odd, because last month Prime Minister Kim Min-seok told Bloomberg that without one, the deal would be a disaster for the Korean economy. It’s unclear why the swap idea was shelved or who killed it.

The U.S. is also demanding a 90% cut of the profits once the initial capital is recovered, echoing the deal they already locked in with Japan. Kim Jung-kwan admitted “we haven’t set a time limit yet,” but said they’re “doing our best to uphold our position until the end.” He wouldn’t confirm the $25 billion figure, but said profit-sharing was definitely part of the conversation.

See also  Global markets trade surprisingly high to start Wall Street second week of Q3 earnings season

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan