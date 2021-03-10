TL;DR Breakdown:

Twitter suspended major cryptocurrency accounts, including that of PlanB and Willy Woo.

Although some of the accounts have been restored, it still remains unknown why they were banned.

YouTube is one centralized platform that is already known for suspending and censoring certain cryptocurrency-related content. Today, the popular social media platform Twitter has been caught in the act, which is a strange development considering the fact that the chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, is one of the big-time supporters of digital currencies. As complaints were raised, some crypto accounts have been restored, including that of PlanB.

Twitter suspended Willy Woo, PlanB, others

The social media platform suspended major cryptocurrency accounts, which affected that of Willy Woo, a popular Bitcoin and digital currency analyst, including the famous creator of the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow Model, PlanB, and a pro trader, Carl ‘The Moon’ Runefelt, and many others. It remains unknown whether Twitter suspended these crypto accounts deliberately or whether the accounts were suspended as a result of technical flaws.

Just got a text from @woonomic, looks like his account got suspended along with @100trillionUSD … WTF @Twitter this is unacceptable, these guys are some of the BEST Financial Analysts in the World @TwitterSupport need to look into this ASAP! — Tone Vays (#EndLockdowns) (@ToneVays) March 10, 2021

Probably as a precautionary measure, some other crypto influencers were seen switching their accounts to private. During press time, some of these accounts have been retrieved, including PlanB and Willy Woo. However, they complained that their followers decreased in number due to the incident.

Just woke up to see my account suspended and all 300k followers gone. No explanation from twitter, no dm, nothing. Does anybody know what happened? More accounts having this problem? @twitter, @twittersupport @jack HELP!!! — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) March 10, 2021

The development today is quite surprising, given that Twitter is considered the most crypto-friendly social media platform; needless to say, that Jack Dorsey is a big supporter too.

YouTube crypto censorship

Several times, the video-sharing platform, YouTube, made headlines for suspending crypto accounts and censoring videos. Lately, YouTube banned the crypto-related channel dubbed Altcoin Daily, claiming that they were encouraging illegal activities through their contents. The incident sparked harsh responses from the crypto community, who argued that the channel never promoted illicit activities.