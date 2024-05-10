Loading...

Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey Forecasts Bitcoin to Exceed $1 Million by 2030

TL;DR

  • Jack Dorsey predicts Bitcoin to exceed $1 million.
  • Departure from Bluesky board reflects decentralization challenges.
  • Bitcoin’s collaborative ecosystem drives value, says Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, had a conversation with one of the leading financial news anchors Mike Solana, on Pirate Wires, where he discussed Bitcoin and his vision for an exceptionally high growth of $1 million by 2030. Dorsey, CEO of Block financial services firm, believed Bitcoin value can even reach a level higher than this current milestone and still continue rising. 

 Dorsey’s Bitcoin prediction

 Throughout the interviewing session, Dorsey reiterated his prediction that the price curve may take Bitcoin to the upper ceiling of at least one million dollars in 2030. Bitcoin’s $100K price prediction was supported by the exchange giant Coinbase, who stated that this figure might be the ceiling but emphasized that there still may be a greater figure than $1 million. However, like the majority of his outlook statements, these are in line with his interest in the cryptocurrency’s ability to stay relevant in the future. 

Despite this, Dorsey dove deeper into what he cares about by inviting people to build off and collaboratively enhance the network. He stated that Bitcoin owners, regardless of whether they actively participate in the system by contributing, earning, storing, or spending their coins, could all impact the markets and, over time, push the value up. Dorsey equated Bitcoin to much more than a financial asset, emphasizing that it is just not another form of money; it is a stepping that gives ideas and activates decentralized network participation. 

 Dorsey’s departure from the Bluesky board

Dorsey’s talk followed his leaving Bluesky as a disaggregated social network, which he helped organize as a Twitter alternative. The aim was to make the Blockchain protocol open-source so that other social media platforms could also appreciate it and improve the quality of the centralized system that it currently has. 

However, his speech was directed to the fact that Bluesky’s structure differed from the one we used to its core. It somehow assumed a dominant paradigm followed by the central idea of organizing how traditional companies operate. In this excerpt, he conveyed his disappointment in bringing venture capitalists and a board to the executive team and felt they undermined his idea of decentralization.

