Billionaire founder of Tudor Investment recommends BTC, gold ahead of full bull market

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones backed Bitcoin, gold, and the Nasdaq in a recent interview with CNBC, advising investors to take positions ahead of a crypto boom that will see a lot of capital flow into digital assets.

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor Investment Corp., believes that global markets are entering a late-stage rally similar to the final phase of the dot-com boom. In an interview with CNBC, Jones said the current environment mirrors October 1999, a period that saw explosive gains in U.S. technology stocks before the market’s eventual crash.

“My guess is that all the ingredients are in place for some kind of a blow-off,” Jones said. “From a trading standpoint, you have to position yourself like it’s October 1999.”

Back then, the Nasdaq Composite nearly doubled in value over five months, climbing 84.5% from early October 1999 to a closing peak of 5,048.62 on March 10, 2000, before losing around 80% of its value in the following two years.

“If it looks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, it’s probably not a chicken,” he said, acknowledging that current stock-market valuations remain below those of the dot-com era.

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones backs Bitcoin and gold

Jones argued that the coming surge could be even stronger than the late-1990s boom because of an unusual combination of monetary easing and fiscal stimulus.

In 1999, the Federal Reserve was preparing to raise rates, and the U.S. government was running a budget surplus, but presently the Fed is cutting rates while the Trump administration continues to run large budget deficits.

“That fiscal-monetary combination is a brew that we haven’t seen since the early postwar period — the early 1950s or something like that,” Jones said. He described the mix as a “sugar rush” for both markets and the wider economy.

Jones noted that in most historical bull markets, the steepest gains typically occur during the final twelve months leading up to the top.

“If you don’t play it, you’re missing out on the juice,” he said. “But if you do play it, you have to have really happy feet because there will be a bad end to it.”

Investors lean into risk

Jones said that investor behavior already shows signs of stretching. Levels of margin debt and interest in leveraged exchange-traded funds have begun to rise, suggesting the market is approaching a late-cycle phase. Yet, he believes the bull market is not over and that a final, more explosive phase still lies ahead.

For a true “blow-off top” to form, he said, participation would need more retail traders and institutional investors rushing in, driven by the fear of missing out (FOMO).

Jones recommended a diversified positioning in gold, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, and the Nasdaq Composite, saying these assets are best placed to benefit from the momentum of an accelerating rally.

Gold and Bitcoin, he argued, provide a safeguard against both monetary expansion and potential instability once the rally exhausts itself. Bitcoin (BTC) rose about 2.18%, while gold futures gained 1.73% as investors responded to similar expectations of easing and inflationary pressures.

During previous cycles, Jones has been among the earliest high-profile hedge-fund managers to advocate for Bitcoin as a store of value comparable to gold. Despite this, he cautioned that investors must remain alert to signs of reversal. “You have to have happy feet,” he said, suggesting a quick exit when the tide turns.

