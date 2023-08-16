Trump’s hidden crypto treasures, $2.8M Ethereum wallet unearthed

TL;DR Breakdown

Fresh financial disclosures have shed light on the cryptocurrency holdings of former United States President, Donald Trump. According to recently revealed financial statements, Trump is reported to possess a substantial sum of over $2.8 million in an Ethereum wallet. These statements were made public on August 14 by the nonprofit organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a watchdog group.

Interestingly, the information unveiled indicates that Trump accrued more than $4.8 million through licensing fees associated with nonfungible token (NFT) collections that feature his likeness. These NFT collections are tied to his image and intellectual property. The total profits from his endeavors within the cryptocurrency realm appear to be around $7.6 million.

You might've missed this in the middle of the Georgia indictment news, but we got our hands on new Trump financial documents. Give them a read here: https://t.co/oAHGihGNAO — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 15, 2023

Notably, the value of Trump’s Ethereum wallet at $2.8 million is considerably higher than the previously disclosed figure of $250,000 to $500,000 mentioned in Trump’s filing back in April. This significant increase raises questions about the former president’s activities and interests in the cryptocurrency domain.

While the financial disclosure is capturing attention, it comes at a time when Trump faces other legal challenges. He has recently been indicted in the state of Georgia on August 14. The charges are related to allegations that he and his supporters collaborated to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. This development has overshadowed the financial revelations.

Trump on cryptocurrencies

The former president’s relationship with cryptocurrencies has been complex. Despite his newfound financial involvement in the crypto space, he has historically expressed skepticism about digital currencies. In the past, he labeled cryptocurrencies as potentially “fake” and described them as a “disaster waiting to happen.” He has been particularly critical of Bitcoin, deeming it akin to a “scam.” Moreover, he has articulated his concerns that cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, compete with the US dollar as alternative forms of currency.

I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

These contrasting stances reveal the multi-faceted nature of the former president’s interaction with the world of cryptocurrencies. His substantial Ethereum holdings and earnings from NFT licensing highlight his willingness to engage with the digital asset sphere for financial gains. However, his reservations and concerns about the legitimacy and impact of cryptocurrencies reflect his cautious stance on their broader implications for the financial landscape.

