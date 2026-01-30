Trump warns UK against deepening trade ties with China.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently visited Beijing, where he praised the strong ties he had built with China. However, US President Donald Trump responded by warning that closer commercial relations with China carry significant risks.

Trump’s remarks came after Starmer mentioned engaging in a productive and constructive dialogue with Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China. In this discussion, Xi and Starmer struck a deal to lower Chinese tariffs on whisky to 5% from 10% and to grant British citizens visa-free travel.

After these agreements were made, the prime minister alleged that they illustrated a deeper, more strategic relationship with the Asian country. To initiate his first project in China, Starmer made clear his intention to travel from Beijing to Shanghai to promote new business opportunities for British firms.

Trump views Starmer’s relationship with China as a bad move

Regarding Starmer’s mission in China, Trump raised concerns about its delicate nature. His insistent remarks drew the attention of several reporters who wished to interview the president to clarify his statement. When they asked him to comment on the Prime Minister’s efforts to deepen economic integration with the country, Trump argued, “Well, it’s very dangerous for them to do that.”

The US president also renewed his disapproval of the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, for a similar move that also strengthened relations with China after he agreed to reduce tariff rates on electric vehicles from the Asian country during his recent trip to Beijing.

Consequently, Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on Canada, alleging that Canada’s prime minister sought to turn the country into a shipping hub for Chinese products.

Given the intense nature of the situation, the president expressed his belief that it is even riskier for Canada to establish a partnership with China. He made this statement in Washington late Thursday during the premiere of the documentary film about First Lady Melania.

“Canada is struggling. They’re not doing well at all, and looking to China won’t solve their problems,” Trump argued, further adding that, “I know China very well. President Xi is a friend of mine; I know him quite well.”

British officials remain optimistic about Starmer’s visit to China

While Trump criticizes Starmer and Carney’s move to strengthen their relationship with China, reports indicate that the Asian country is expecting a visit from the US president in April, following the US and China’s agreement to pause their escalating trade war during a summit in South Korea last year.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the two Prime Ministers’ visits occurred at a time when China sought to capitalize on the growing rift between the United States and its usual partners amid Trump’s unpredictable policies.

British officials decide to comment on the matter. They expressed optimism that Starmer’s visit to China will facilitate commercial agreements valued at billions of pounds.

On the other hand, the UK and Chinese leaders struck an agreement to initiate a feasibility study on negotiations to open markets for business and financial services. However, officials from the UK acknowledged that the talks were just a preliminary exchange.

To demonstrate the country’s concerns about Trump’s potential disapproval, a British official stressed that “This is not a trade deal.”

