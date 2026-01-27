Trump threatens 25% tariff hike on South Korean imports

US President Donald Trump signaled potential tariff hikes on imports from South Korea to around 25%, alleging the Korean legislature’s failure to complete the trade agreement with the United States, concluded last year, as the root cause of his decision.

This news was made public after Trump shared an X post dated Monday, January 26, noting that the increased tariff rate would impact sectors such as cars, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS.”

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that under the existing agreement, the current tariff rate on South Korean exports is 15%.

Trump’s threatening tariff hikes on South Korea imports spark tension in the markets

Trump alleged that, “South Korea’s Legislature is not keeping its Deal with the United States. In each of these Deals, we have acted quickly to lower our TARIFFS as agreed. We expect our Trading Partners to do the same.”

Following his remarks, several analysts weighed in on the situation. They warned that if this change is implemented, it could significantly affect the operations of leading South Korean firms, such as Hyundai Motor Co., which shipped 1.1 million cars to the US in 2024.

At this point, reports from reliable sources pointed out that the president’s statement is part of his continued drive to heighten trade tensions with allies. To support this claim, these reports revealed that Trump also signaled plans to impose 100% tariffs on products from Canada if the country strikes an agreement with China.

Moreover, Trump stated that he is weighing imposing new tariffs on goods from Europe, in line with his focus on Greenland, the world’s largest island within the Kingdom of Denmark.

To further demonstrate Trump’s strong commitment to raising tariffs on imports from America’s trading partners, sources disclosed that the US president publicly announced his intention to impose threatening tariffs on exports from nations trading with Iran. With this move in place, Trump seeks to exert increased pressure on Tehran, the capital and largest city of Iran, amid anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the administration has not authorized the execution of Trump’s suggested tariff amendments through any official notice.

Americans express dissatisfaction with Trump’s leadership approach

While Trump’s trade actions sparked global market tension, analysts said the president’s latest actions are rendered insignificant by an upcoming Supreme Court decision on his aggressive tariff policies.

Regarding the court’s decision, sources noted that if the court rules against Trump, his ability to adjust import taxes readily will be restricted. This matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 20 this year.

In the meantime, reports indicate that Trump has made several bold decisions, and polls suggest that many Americans are frustrated with his leadership. Notably, the individuals’ reactions to Trump’s approach were observed before the midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

On the other hand, the president’s allies have raised concerns about his high-pressure tactics on matters about his interest in Greenland and news regarding the shooting and killing of a man during Minneapolis’ immigration crackdown by federal agents, arguing that Trump should soften his tough deportation stance.

Another incident that has also raised criticism against the US president is the daring US military operation that resulted in the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.