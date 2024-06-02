Loading...

$TRUMP Presale: The next ICO offering real-world utility and impact

2 mins read

1. Tokenomics and Pre-Sale Details
Port Charlotte, United States, June 2nd, 2024, Chainwire

$TRUMP Coin: A Revolutionary Cryptocurrency with Real-World Utility and Philanthropic Mission.

TrumpCrypto.io is excited to announce the launch of the $TRUMP Coin Initial Coin Offering (ICO), a groundbreaking cryptocurrency designed to merge digital innovation with tangible real-world benefits. With a total supply of 8,000,000,000 tokens and a pre-sale price of 0.016 USDT per token, $TRUMP Coin offers a unique investment opportunity.

Why choose this $TRUMP Coin?

$TRUMP by TrumpCrypto.io is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a comprehensive ecosystem offering practical uses and supporting meaningful causes. The whitepaper outlines the core features:

Robust Ecosystem: $TRUMP Coin is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, aimed at creating a dynamic ecosystem with real-world applications.

Charitable Contributions: Demonstrating the commitment to social responsibility, 10% of the total project profits are donated monthly to Disabled American Veterans, aiding those who have served. Additionally, a 0.25% burn fee on transactions is donated to the Trump National Committee Joint Fundraising Committee.

Merch Store Integration: Holders can use $TRUMP Coin to purchase a variety of products from the upcoming exclusive Merch Store, including clothing, digital artwork, and other merchandise. This integration ensures that $TRUMP Coin has immediate utility for its users.

Loyalty Rewards: Long-term holders of $TRUMP will benefit from a loyalty rewards program, offering discounts, early access to new products, and special promotions.

Tokenomics and Pre-Sale Details

Total Supply: 8,000,000,000 $TRUMP tokens.

Pre-Sale Price: 0.016 USDT per $TRUMP token (+ Bonus)

These pre-sale terms offer early investors a prime opportunity to engage with $TRUMP Coin at an attractive rate.

Participate in $TRUMP Pre-Sale

Investment Potential

Investing in $TRUMP Coin means becoming part of a project with a clear roadmap for growth and a dual focus on utility and philanthropy. The strategic development plan outlined in our whitepaper ensures that $TRUMP Coin will be a formidable presence in the digital currency market.

Participate in the #1 Trump Coin ICO to not miss out.

TRUMP Coin invites investors, technology enthusiasts, and the broader community to participate in the $TRUMP Coin ICO and support this innovative venture. For more information, users can visit the website at trumpcrypto.io and review the comprehensive whitepaper.

About $TRUMP Coin

$TRUMPCoin is a pioneering cryptocurrency project dedicated to creating a stable, transparent, and efficient digital currency with a focus on real-world utility and philanthropic contributions. Their mission is to create a token offering a real-world use with direct impact on real-world events.

Rav LLC is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact

Kyle Nelson
Rav LLC
[email protected]

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

