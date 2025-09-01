Trump looks into a post-war Gaza plan featuring tokenized land

The Trump administration is looking at taking over Gaza. According to reports, a 38-page prospectus for a post-war Gaza, called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust (GREAT Trust), will see the US take over the Palestinian territory using tokenized land and digital tokens to relocate and rehouse residents.

The takeover is planned to be under a trusteeship for at least 10 years. It will move two million Gazans in a “voluntary” scheme and give them a specialized token for their land. They may then use the token to get an apartment in one of the eight proposed “smart cities” or move somewhere else.

The plan would also pay for their temporary lodging and food for up to four years.

The plan says that putting in $100 billion could return almost four times that amount in ten years. Some of the proposed projects are desalination facilities in Egypt’s Sinai, a “Abrahamic Corridor” railway and energy network, data centers called “American Data Safe Haven,” and logistical hubs that connect Gaza to Israel, Egypt, and the Gulf.

As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, the proposed land plan started with a group of Israeli businessmen, who presented the “Great Trust” idea to the Trump administration. Sources said that the “Great Trust” deck was compiled in April, ahead of the Israeli and US attacks on Iran.

The blockchain technology comes into play

The blockchain-infused plan comes as US President Donald Trump and his family deepen ties to the crypto industry. The prospectus suggests using a land trust and “developing a blockchain registry for land and tokenization to enhance liquidity” as an “innovative funding model.”

It would use a blockchain as a “record of ownership” to tokenize Gaza, breaking the land into tokens so that people can claim “fractional ownership.”

Investors would buy the tokens, which could be used to pay for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts. Holders can then buy and sell the tokens on secondary markets, where all token transactions are recorded in a blockchain register.

Landowners in Gaza would get a token for giving up their land, which they could then trade for cash or an apartment in the strip. Every Palestinian who leaves the area would get $5,000, four years of rent help, and food for a year.

The plan says that the money made from the scheme “could be reinvested in a new dedicated Palestinian Wealth Fund for the benefit of future Gazans.” However, it also says that the plan would be more profitable if it could get more Gazans to leave the territory, since relocating them costs $23,000 less.

Several governments have also considered using blockchain technology because of its transparency. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Philippine Senator Bam Aquino announced his intention to propose a bill that would save the country’s national budget on blockchain.

Palestinians say no, thank you

Although the White House hasn’t accepted the plan yet, several parts of it are similar to Donald Trump’s repeated vow that the US will “take Gaza” and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

However, people in Gaza who still live in the ruins are against the idea of leaving their homes. Abu Mohammed, 55, from Khan Younis, whose home was half-destroyed in the battle, said, “I refuse to be expelled from my homeland.”

According to reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair were all involved in meetings on the idea. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has termed the plan “bold” and that it includes demilitarization and the return of hostages.

