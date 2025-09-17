FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
CNYINRRUBUSD

Trump and Modi hold ‘wonderful’ phone call amid trade talks

3 mins read
810962
Trump and Modi hold 'wonderful' phone call amid trade talks

Contents

1. Unresolved oil dispute may impact future deals
2. Seven‑hour talks pursued trade progress as former trade allies reconnect
Share link:

In this post:

  • President Trump said he had a “wonderful” phone call with Prime Minister Modi, praising him and thanking India for supporting efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
  • The conversation came as U.S.–India trade talks resumed after tensions over tariffs and Russian oil imports.
  • India’s continued imports of Russian oil remain a sticking point. Trump has called on allies, including the G7, to increase sanctions on both India and China.

U.S. President Donald Trump reported a cordial phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Washington and New Delhi try to ease friction over tariffs and India’s Russian oil purchases while formal trade talks restart this week.

Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Tuesday that he had a “wonderful” conversation with the Indian leader and wished him a happy birthday. “He is doing a tremendous job,” he added. “Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

The timing of the call coincided with the two governments resuming work on a trade pact, which both described as positive, as they seek to repair relations after the president last month raised duties to 50% on Indian exports.

That action doubled the previous 25% import levy on Indian products, a move the administration said responded to India’s trade barriers and also sought to penalize New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian energy.

Modi, in a separate post on X, said India supported Trump’s “initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Unresolved oil dispute may impact future deals

Ukraine and several partner nations argue that energy purchases from Russia by India and China blunt the effect of sanctions meant to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Indian officials have said they will keep importing Russian crude so long as it remains economically sensible.

See also  China's economy lost momentum in August

The United States and India had earlier targeted completion of a bilateral deal this fall, but talks stalled.

In recent months, Trump has adopted a tougher posture toward New Delhi as he seeks more leverage over its links with Moscow. Modi also said India is “fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.”

How the two sides will bridge their differences over oil buying is still uncertain as addressed in a Cryptopolitan’s report. In recent weeks, Trump has urged other partners, including the Group of Seven, to step up sanctions on India and China, the largest buyers of Russian energy.

Such measures could make it harder to clinch a trade agreement with New Delhi and could also unsettle a fragile trade truce with Beijing.

Seven‑hour talks pursued trade progress as former trade allies reconnect

On Tuesday, India and the United States said they would intensify efforts to reach an early conclusion of a “mutually beneficial” trade agreement, putting aside recent strains in ties.

According to New Delhi, the announcement followed a seven-hour session at Vanijya Bhawan between the lead negotiators. The U.S. side was headed by Brendan Lynch, assistant U.S. trade representative for South and Central Asia, while India’s team was led by Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in the commerce department.

See also  China accuses US of 'bullying tactics' over Russia oil tariff campaign

“Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

This was Lynch’s third trip to India and the first formal session between the negotiating teams since the U.S. administration last month introduced relatively steep duties, a 50% tariff on most Indian goods, alongside a 25% punitive levy tied to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

The meeting also reopened the path to a sixth negotiating round that had been slated for August 25 in New Delhi but was postponed when tensions rose. Neither side set a fresh date. Both described the latest engagement as a stock-taking exercise rather than a formal round, following a pause of about one and a half months.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan