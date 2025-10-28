Trump Media Group joins prediction market wave with Crypto.com partnership

Trump Media and Technology Group has joined the hot trend of prediction markets. The new prediction contracts will be built in partnership with Crypto.com.

Trump Media and Technology Group will open a prediction market, combining social media with trading probabilities. The new prediction market contracts will be created in partnership with Crypto.com.

The predictions will be integrated with Truth Social, Trump’s social media.

Truth Social will become the world’s first social media platform offering prediction markets via exclusive partnership with https://t.co/vCNztATkNg. Read more 👉 https://t.co/RoZqNeKenl pic.twitter.com/uj2PgYeTgU — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 28, 2025

Prediction markets are yet another aspect of crypto integrated by Trump’s businesses. The decision to add prediction markets arrives after leaders like Polymarket and Kalshi established their influence and gained acceptance as a form of trading, rather than gambling.

The favorable regulation of prediction markets is part of the Trump administration’s positive attitude toward crypto usage and trading.

Truth Predict to launch in the USA, followed by global expansion

Truth Social will use Crypto.com Derivatives North America as a clearinghouse, tapping a CFTC-registered platform. The initial testing of Truth Predict, as the new market will be called, is expected to start soon.

After testing is completed, the platform will launch for the US market, followed by global expansion. The partnership between Truth Social and Truth Predict will rival the widespread influence of Polymarket on X.

Trump Media Group already partnered with Crypto.com in August, after the announcement of an eventual $6.4B CRO treasury.

Truth Social to carry prediction market pairs for current events

Truth Social users will be able to access prediction contracts linked to current events such as elections, interest rate decisions, inflation, asset prices, or major sports leagues. The platform will repeat the successful model of Polymarket and Kalshi, with live price feeds to allow users to react and trade instantly.

“We are thrilled to become the world’s first publicly traded social media platform to offer our users access to prediction markets,” said Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media.

“For too long, global elites have closely controlled these markets – with Truth Predict, we’re democratizing information and empowering everyday Americans to harness the wisdom of the crowd, turning free speech into actionable foresight,” he said.

Current events have become one of the growing markets, following the success that started with the US Presidential elections in 2024. Now, many platforms offer short-term or longer-term positions on news and outcomes, including statements, rapid resolution events, or general news.

The Truth Predict platform is set to compete in the US market with the established entity that is Polymarket. For now, Polymarket is internationally accessible, though still not available for US-based traders.

The new prediction platform will launch at a time when the first mover, Polymarket, is attempting an IPO with the potential for a $15B valuation. Its competitor, Kalshi, is looking at a $10B valuation.

Other smaller platforms have emerged, though currently, Polymarket remains in the lead with 51.1% of the prediction market. Social media is key to the platform’s success, as some prediction pairs go viral, achieving higher volumes.

