SECTrump Media

Trump Media files for five new America-themed ETFs

2 mins read
805060
Trump Media files for five new America-themed ETFs

1. Trump Media has filed for five ETFs
2. The five ETFs are thematic
  • Trump Media and Technology Group has filed for five new “America First” themed ETFs with the SEC.
  • The funds, called the “Truth Social Funds,” cover sectors like defense, energy, real estate, and innovation.
  • They are expected to launch later this year with listings on NYSE Arca.

Trump Media has filed for several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the SEC, according to an announcement made by the company earlier today. 

Trump Media has taken another step into the ETF market with five new filings after earlier filings this year for funds tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to the filings, the ETFs are scheduled to launch later in 2025, and the shares are expected to be listed on NYSE Arca.

Trump Media has filed for five ETFs

Trump Media and Technology Group announced on Wednesday that it has filed for five new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The filings were submitted on behalf of the company by Yorkville America Equities, which will act as the sponsor and registered investment adviser for the funds.

Earlier this year, Trump Media also made filings for ETFs that track digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

The new ETFs will operate under the brand name “Truth Social Funds,” and they offer investors a greater reach into different areas of the U.S. economy. The announcement did not include details about management fees or expense ratios, but these are typically disclosed closer to the launch date.

The five ETFs are thematic

Trump Media’s new ETFs cover a wide range of industries and themes, and each of them is designed to highlight different aspects of the American economy and culture.

The five proposed funds include the Truth Social American Icons ETF which focuses on companies that are viewed as core symbols of American innovation and culture, and the American Security & Defense ETF that is centered on U.S. defense and security-related industries.

The American Next Frontiers ETF targets companies in technology and emerging industries while the American Energy Security ETF is concerned with the firms tied to U.S. energy independence and development.

Finally, the American Red State REITs ETF focuses on real estate investment trusts (REITs) located in Republican-leaning states.

Trump Media is positioning the Truth Social Funds as a collection of investment products tied closely to U.S. identity and policy priorities.

The filings show that Trump Media is aiming to diversify its business beyond the Truth Social platform and into financial products.The outcome of the launch later this year will be critical to the success of that strategy.

