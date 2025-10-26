Trump hints at new regional trade deals as Asia tour begins

On his first visit to Asia since beginning his second term, President Donald Trump intends to forge deals with both US partners and adversaries that could reshape the global landscape.

At the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, Trump and regional leaders are expected to discuss tariffs and access to rare earth minerals, key issues set against the backdrop of the ongoing US-China trade war.

The American President also intends to talk about his diplomatic deals to end the eight global wars, including the ceasefire deal already signed by Israel and Hamas.

Trump leads ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia

Having arrived in Malaysia, President Trump has signed a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand. Per the agreement, Thailand will free Cambodian detainees while Cambodia begins pulling back heavy weapons in the first phase, with regional observers ensuring that hostilities do not resume.

Referring to the peace accord, Trump told reporters: “We did something that a lot of people said couldn’t be done.” Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet hailed the day historic, and Thailand’s Anutin Charnvirakul said the deal offered a foundation for enduring peace.

The two South Asian nations had initially consented to a ceasefire in July, following Trump’s warning that he would withhold trade agreements if the conflict persisted.

During the ASEAN summit, Trump will meet with other world leaders looking to strengthen ties with Washington. His itinerary also includes talks in Tokyo with Japan’s new conservative Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, and a meeting with South Korea’s President, focusing on trade and security.

The possibility of a meeting with China’s Xi Jinping during the South Korean leg of Trump’s trip remains uncertain, with speculation growing that it may not materialize. There’s also talk that Trump may have another face-to-face encounter with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Each of Trump’s bilateral meetings will be closely watched for progress in repairing economic and trade relationships, honoring investment pledges, and fostering stronger regional security ties.

Later in the day, Trump is also expected to sign trade and critical minerals agreements with Malaysia, part of Washington’s broader push to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China, which has curbed exports of vital tech components.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated in the past few weeks

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated recently after China announced plans to impose restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals. To which Trump responded with threats of more levies, specifically a 130% on Chinese exports by November 1, up from the current 30%.

The US president added that he may limit exports of critical software to China. Beijing then signaled that it would retaliate and has thus far suspended US soybean purchases.

Earlier this month, Trump had hinted on Truth Social that he may not meet with Xi Jinping. However, he seemed more optimistic in his recent conversation with the Chinese leader, in hopes of reaching an agreement.

He remarked, “I think we’ll make a deal. I think we’re going to make a deal on — the rare earth is the least of it. … I think we’re going to make a deal on soybeans and the farmers. I think we’re going to make a deal on maybe even nuclear.”

High-level trade talks in Malaysia this weekend between US and Chinese officials are expected to lay the groundwork for the president’s discussions with Xi.

Nicholas Burns, a former top US diplomat in Beijing, has, however, noted that he does not foresee a completed trade agreement being reached. If the leaders meet, he expects they might only settle on certain guiding principles for their teams to implement.

According to Dr. Philip Luck of CSIS, leaders may focus on de-escalating conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, rather than addressing the fundamental issues driving US-China tensions.

