Trump files $10B lawsuit against IRS and Treasury over tax-return leaks

The Trump family and organization are suing the IRS and the US Treasury Department for $10 billion, alleging that they failed to protect their confidential records.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in a Miami federal court, the tax data was shared in 2019 and 2020 by a former contractor who worked with the IRS and then published in the news media.

Trump accuses the IRS and Treasury of failing to protect tax records.

According to the lawsuit, the IRS and the Treasury Department ignored critical safeguards for private tax information, allowing anyone to access or share it without authorization.

Trump and other plaintiffs claim they were unable to implement mandatory safeguards to prevent the theft or sharing of tax information, as strict rules govern its confidentiality. Because of these flaws, a former IRS contractor was able to access and leak tax information for 2019 to 2020.

The plaintiffs allege that oversight gaps enabled Littlejohn to access confidential data. Without proper monitoring, details emerged in outlets including ProPublica and the New York Times.

They also say that once the tax information was in the public domain, it spread quickly and reached millions of people, making its disclosure difficult to contain. According to the Trumps, the leaks damaged their reputation and portrayed them in a negative light, prompting people to question their business practices.

The complaint also states that the published reports hinted at misconduct and raised the possibility of fraud, even though the plaintiffs argue that the tax records do not substantiate these allegations.

Therefore, the lawsuit argues that the agencies’ failure to protect the data created a false impression and damaged the plaintiffs’ personal and business reputations.

Former IRS contractor admits to leaking tax information

A 40-year-old man, Charles Littlejohn, faces charges linked to the incident. Once employed by the IRS as a contractor, his position involved work on sensitive financial platforms.

Access to internal tax databases came through duties assigned during his tenure there. That level of entry appears connected to actions now being examined. Details continue emerging about how responsibilities tied to the role may have played a part.

From his role at Booz Allen Hamilton, access began. The company had an active contract with the US Treasury just as the tax records surfaced. That link opened the door – no separate path needed. Work ties in place, then made it possible.

In exchange for his guilty plea and testimony, Littlejohn confessed to disclosing President Trump’s tax returns to The New York Times. He also admitted to sharing tax information about other rich individuals with ProPublica, an investigative news organization.

In a 2024 deposition, Littlejohn testified that the shared information included tax returns for all of President Trump’s ventures, the lawsuit says.

Trump’s lawyers said the leaks were the actions of a politically motivated employee and pointed out that millions of people viewed the documents after they were leaked, which widened the initial breach and made the damage harder to contain.

The Treasury Department was swift in its response before the plaintiffs filed the lawsuit. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent terminated the contract between the Treasury Department and Booz Allen Hamilton after learning of the leaks from the company.

This shows, as the lawsuit claims, that the government admits to oversight failures.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program