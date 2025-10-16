Trump family reportedly earned over $1B from crypto ventures in past year.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his family have garnered over $1 billion in pre-tax profits from crypto ventures in the past 12 months. The Trump family has invested in several crypto products, including trading cards, memecoins, stablecoins, tokens, and DeFi platforms.

On-chain data revealed that the TRUMP and MELANIA coins generated around $427 million. The World Liberty Financial tokens (WLFI) also generated $550 million, while the USD1 stablecoin reported $2.7 billion in sales.

Barron Trump’s fortune surpasses Melania’s

In the last couple of weeks alone, the Trump family added $1.3 BILLION to their wealth through their crypto schemes. Trump continues to profit off of the presidency while costs skyrocket for families. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2025

In early September, WLFI initiated on crypto markets. The digital asset was previously accessible via the Trump venture, World Liberty Financial, and users were unable to exchange their tokens.

The initiative to debut WLFI trading pushed the Trump family’s venture to become one of their biggest financial successes since Trump’s inauguration. The Trump family said they hold just under a quarter of all WLFI tokens in existence, with Trump’s three sons being the co-founders of the venture.

The WLFI website revealed that founders’ and team members’ tokens remain locked and cannot be sold. The trading launch now provides a real-world valuation, which shows the values of their holdings based on private sales.

According to Forbes, Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, also amassed a fortune worth $150 million as of this week, fueled by his rapid involvement in his family’s crypto ventures. Forbes also reported that the 19-year-old’s fortune has surpassed that of his mother, Melania Trump, who is reportedly worth around $20 million. Trump still has the largest fortune among his family members, with an estimated net worth of $7.3 billion.

A report by Vanity Fair revealed that Barron’s venture into crypto investments led to his fortune surging from $80 million to $150 million within a few months. The firm also argued that Barron currently holds around 2.3 billion tokens, which amount to $525 million once sold. Trump revealed during WLFI’s launch that his son has around four wallets, hinting at Barron’s deep involvement in the digital finance world.

Trump family company DT Marks DeFi LLC received roughly 22.5 billion WLFI tokens a year ago in exchange for using the Trump brand name and sharing the firm’s revenue. Barron currently holds 10% of DT Marks DeFi. The publication also reported that WLFI sales reached $675 million by August 2025, with Barron’s post-tax share standing at around $38 million.

Trump’s family launched a USD-pegged stablecoin valued at $2.6 billion, which boosted Barron’s gains by roughly $34 million. The Trump family went on to sign a $750 million token deal involving healthcare company Alt5 Sigma, which also added $41 million to Barron’s fortune.

Eric Trump reveals plans to tokenize real estate with WLFI

Eric Trump, son of President Trump and co-founder of WLFI, revealed on Wednesday that he is working on a real estate tokenization project tied to a building that’s currently under development. He hinted that the initiative may offer fractional ownership to the public, potentially leveraging the crypto rails built by WLFI.

“We are working on it as it pertains to one specific building that I’m doing right now. I think it’s going to be absolutely incredible.” –Eric Trump

In early October, WLFI co-founder Zack Witkoff revealed plans to bring the Trump real estate portfolio on-chain during a panel discussion at the Token2049 event in Singapore. He also suggested on Wednesday that tokenization could boost investment opportunities for the Trump family’s global base of supporters.

Trump mentioned that he envisions offering micro-shares in high-profile properties directly to retail investors, rather than the traditional method of financing via traditional lenders. He envisions a model where investors get to contribute as little as $1,000 to gain partial ownership of a building. Investors will also receive additional benefits, such as hotel perks or exclusive access.

