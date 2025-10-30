Meme‑coin issuer behind $TRUMP negotiates purchase of Republic’s US business

The company behind the TRUMP memecoin, Fight Fight Fight LLC, is now negotiating to buy the US operations of Republic.com, according to Bloomberg.

The token, which launched just before Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration, could gain a new use case if the acquisition closes.

One person familiar with the talks allegedly said the plan would let investors use the TRUMP token as a payment and investment asset, while also giving crypto startups a new place to raise capital. Another person said Republic is speaking with multiple strategic partners, and the discussions are ongoing.

The timing is very interesting. You see, just days ago, Cryptopolitan reported that Coinbase was going to acquire of on‑chain fundraising platform named Echo for $375 million.

Market players said they expect a new wave of crypto business expansion in the United States under a friendlier regulatory environment shaped by Trump’s return to the White House. In that environment, Fight Fight Fight appears to be positioning TRUMP as a token that can be used, not just traded.

TRUMP’s token launch and market moves

The TRUMP memecoin launched in January and quickly shocked analysts, after rallying by 2000% as supporters of the president poured in, while critics (specifically Congress Democrats) said the setup could create conflicts of interest because investors could hold the token without disclosure.

According to CoinGecko data, TRUMP reached nearly $9 billion in market value at its peak before falling sharply, and at press time, it sits at about $1.6 billion.

Fight Fight Fight held a dinner in May for holders of the token. Trump attended. But the subsequent price boost did not hold. The rise and fall of TRUMP mirrored the wider memecoin market, where tokens tied to memes, celebrities and hype reached extreme valuations in late 2024 and early 2025.

Since then, many have crashed. Even Dogecoin is down almost 60% since December, based on CoinGecko data.

Another token related to the Trump orbit, WLFI, issued by a company co‑founded by Trump family members, has also dropped. WLFI is down about 40% since it began trading in September. Investors said the wider memecoin market has cooled because many of these tokens have no underlying value or business use.

Why Republic matters in this deal

Republic.com has supported more than 3,000 fundraising rounds, according to its site. It lets both accredited and retail investors purchase stakes in smaller companies. The platform also allows tokenized assets that represent real‑world items such as equity and fund shares.

Tokenization of real‑world assets has been gaining traction, with large financial firms like BlackRock Inc. now active in the space. Republic’s investor list includes Galaxy Digital and Binance Labs, the venture arm of Binance. Trump recently pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the co‑founder of Binance.

If Fight Fight Fight acquires Republic’s US division, the company could introduce new financial features tied directly to TRUMP. Bloomberg said the company may issue grants in TRUMP, allow startup investment using TRUMP, and let users pay platform fees in TRUMP. A few websites already accept the token for payments, and Fight Fight Fight wants that to expand.

Ownership of the token is concentrated. CIC Digital LLC, linked to The Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight together hold 80% of the token supply. That stake is locked for three years. Both CIC Digital and the owner of Fight Fight Fight receive a share of trading revenue from activity in the TRUMP token.

Fight Fight Fight is also trying to raise at least $200 million to create a digital‑asset treasury company that would accumulate TRUMP and support market liquidity.

The TRUMP memecoin is only one of several crypto projects tied to the Trump family. Trump’s sons Eric and Don are involved in Bitcoin mining and a stablecoin venture.

