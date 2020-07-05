Tron logo has gotten its own emoji on Twitter becoming the fourth cryptocurrency to receive its customized Twitter hashtag emoji.

The news was disclosed by Justin Sun, Tron’s founder who noted the TRX community now has its own Twitter emoji. He further urged the Tron community to use the new hashtags in order to stand a chance at winning gifts such as a Macbook Pro and an iPhone 11 pro.

Twitter users can now view the Tron logo beside any of the following hashtags; #TRON, #TRX, #TRONConference, #TRONAnniversary, and TRONGreatVoyage.

Notably, the new Tron logo comes after the addition of three other crypto’s namely, Bitcoin (BTC), exchanges native Crypto.com token (CRO), and Binance Coin (BNB), which was added only last week.

It’s worth noting that branded emojis are a paid service on Twitter. Although, the total cost to acquire Tron logo emojis wasn’t undisclosed, but speculations noted that branded emojis usually cost in the range of $10,000 to $50,000.

Tron logo referring to the upcoming Tron 4.0 launch event

Two of the newly added Tron logo on Twitter is clearly referring to the upcoming Tron 4.0 launch event, dubbed the Great Voyage which is a conference slated to take place on July 7.

Notably, Justin Sun started the process to get Tron it’s own logo back in mid-June after the Tron community had requested Justin Sun to facilitate the process of the digital asset having its very own Tron logo Twitter emoji.

Additionally, Tron claims the TRON 4.0 launch will bring privacy features, greater scalability, and customizable sidechains for enterprises. Although, TRONS users are currently still primarily consumers who utilize TRX to interact with dApps on the network, trade on exchanges, and purchase goods and services.

Tron can now be withdrawn in South Korea

Tron via its official channel has announced that TRX can now be withdrawn from thousands of ATMs in South Korea. Citizens of the tech-savvy and crypto-crazy nation now can swap TRX and JST for the local Won as and when they need to.

Thanks to the partnership with MeconCash, tourists, and locals in South Korea will be able to convert their crypto into fiat and vice-versa. MeconCash is a cryptocurrency platform that’s used for payments, rewards, and digital transactions.

“TRON is excited to start working together with MeconCash,” enthused Justin Sun. “The rise of crypto payment systems is already here, and our mission is to help regular people to access this convenient and simple payment method in their everyday life,” Sun said.