Trezor launches Trezor Safe quantum-proof wallet series

Trezor, the first hardware wallet company, has launched the new Trezor Safe 7 model. The hardware wallet reportedly comes with a quantum-ready architecture.

Trezor introduced its newest model, Trezor Safe 7, offering quantum-ready technology in case quantum computers are advanced enough to solve crypto wallet seeds.

The original hardware wallet producer brought a new model with a fully auditable secure element, the TROPIC01 chip. The new device will have seamless mobile connectivity, allowing the user to securely manage crypto from all locations, without carrying the wallet.

The new hardware wallet was introduced as the flagship model in a special event in Prague, and is available for presale.

The new device will come with open-source firmware, updatable against quantum threats. The main secure element of the device will be auditable for risks through an open-source architecture.

Trezor offers quantum-ready device

The new Trezor Safe 7 is designed with the potential for future quantum attacks. The architecture can support quantum-secure updates, ensuring usability over time. The device will also support quantum-resistant blockchains, with no need to replace the hardware wallet.

“Security has always been the foundation of everything we do at Trezor. With Trezor Safe 7, we’re introducing TROPIC01, the world’s first transparent and auditable secure element. It sets a new standard for both security and transparency in hardware wallets,” said Tomáš Sušanka, CTO at Trezor.

While quantum computers are still in their research stage, they are not science fiction anymore. Trezor expects Bitcoin and other chains to become vulnerable in the next decade and choose to move to post-quantum algorithms.

When chains change, Trezor 7 will be ready to load new firmware and adapt to a post-quantum crypto future.

Trezor 7 ramps up security

The new device will feature dual secure elements, including the main TROPIC01 plus a secondary EAL6+ element. The device will have both physical and cryptographic protection, with total isolation of private keys as in other Trezor devices.

Trezot 7 also removes as many obstacles as possible with a 2.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen. This may eliminate the mistake of sending funds to mistaken or malicious addresses, as well as viewing confirmations more clearly.

Trezor reiterated its dedication to crypto self-custody, despite the drive of institutions toward custodial services and ETF investment.

“At a time when convenience is pulling users toward custodians and ETFs, we believe it’s more important than ever to reinforce what self-custody really means — full control, without compromise,” said Matěj Žák, CEO at Trezor.

Trezor Safe 7 increases convenience via Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring private, secure connections to mobile devices and desktop environments.

The Trezor Suite platform will be able to manage thousands of assets, including third-party integrations, all in one interface and compatible with the hardware device.

The device will also have a Bitcoin-only version, with a focus on one asset. Trezor Safe 7 will retail at $249. The first deliveries are expected to begin in four weeks, with a wider range of colors coming soon.

