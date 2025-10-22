🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHTrezor

Trezor launches Trezor Safe quantum-proof wallet series

2 mins read
842332
Trezor launches Trezor Safe quantum-proof wallet seriesPhoto by Jean-Luc Picard on Unsplash.

Contents

1. Trezor offers quantum-ready device
2. Trezor 7 ramps up security
Share link:

In this post:

  • Trezor introduced its Trezor Safe 7 flagship model in a special event in Prague.
  • The model has a large touchscreen, combined with physical and cryptographic security.
  • Trezor Safe 7 was presented as quantum-ready, capable of upgrading to new types of blockchains with protections against quantum computers.

Trezor, the first hardware wallet company, has launched the new Trezor Safe 7 model. The hardware wallet reportedly comes with a quantum-ready architecture. 

Trezor introduced its newest model, Trezor Safe 7, offering quantum-ready technology in case quantum computers are advanced enough to solve crypto wallet seeds. 

The original hardware wallet producer brought a new model with a fully auditable secure element, the TROPIC01 chip. The new device will have seamless mobile connectivity, allowing the user to securely manage crypto from all locations, without carrying the wallet. 

The new hardware wallet was introduced as the flagship model in a special event in Prague, and is available for presale. 

The new device will come with open-source firmware, updatable against quantum threats. The main secure element of the device will be auditable for risks through an open-source architecture. 

Trezor offers quantum-ready device

The new Trezor Safe 7 is designed with the potential for future quantum attacks. The architecture can support quantum-secure updates, ensuring usability over time. The device will also support quantum-resistant blockchains, with no need to replace the hardware wallet. 

See also  OpenSea to launch SEA token, pledges 50% revenue buyback

Security has always been the foundation of everything we do at Trezor. With Trezor Safe 7, we’re introducing TROPIC01, the world’s first transparent and auditable secure element. It sets a new standard for both security and transparency in hardware wallets,” said Tomáš Sušanka, CTO at Trezor.

While quantum computers are still in their research stage, they are not science fiction anymore. Trezor expects Bitcoin and other chains to become vulnerable in the next decade and choose to move to post-quantum algorithms. 

When chains change, Trezor 7 will be ready to load new firmware and adapt to a post-quantum crypto future. 

Trezor 7 ramps up security

The new device will feature dual secure elements, including the main TROPIC01 plus a secondary EAL6+ element. The device will have both physical and cryptographic protection, with total isolation of private keys as in other Trezor devices. 

Trezot 7 also removes as many obstacles as possible with a 2.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen. This may eliminate the mistake of sending funds to mistaken or malicious addresses, as well as viewing confirmations more clearly. 

Trezor reiterated its dedication to crypto self-custody, despite the drive of institutions toward custodial services and ETF investment. 

At a time when convenience is pulling users toward custodians and ETFs, we believe it’s more important than ever to reinforce what self-custody really means — full control, without compromise,” said Matěj Žák, CEO at Trezor.

See also  Indian authorities seize $280 million, arrest OctaFX Ponzi mastermind in Spain

Trezor Safe 7 increases convenience via Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring private, secure connections to mobile devices and desktop environments. 

The Trezor Suite platform will be able to manage thousands of assets, including third-party integrations, all in one interface and compatible with the hardware device. 

The device will also have a Bitcoin-only version, with a focus on one asset. Trezor Safe 7 will retail at $249. The first deliveries are expected to begin in four weeks, with a wider range of colors coming soon. 

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan