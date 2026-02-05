Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defends Trump economic policies in tense house hearing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the U.S. economy. While he provided an optimistic outlook, it was met with much scrutiny by House Democrat officials.

Scott Bessent appeared before the House Financial Services Committee yesterday to testify about the U.S. economy and discuss the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council. This report assesses the current risks to and stability of the U.S. financial system and is published on a yearly basis. The purpose of this hearing was to cover various economic issues such as inflation, monetary policy, and regulation.

However, it quickly became tense and chaotic at times as Bessent clashed with Democratic lawmakers. This type of partisan conflict is generally atypical for an economic testimony and highlights the current conflict between Republicans and Democrats on the economic policies of the Trump Administration.

One of the key policy points and a major focus of the hearing was on President Trump’s tariff policies, their overall economic impact, and whether they were causing inflation. Cryptocurrency and regulatory oversight, central banking topics, and housing affordability and immigration were discussed during the hearing.

Bessent’s take on the current state of the U.S. economy

Scott Bessent painted a picture of a broadly resilient U.S. economy in yesterday’s hearing, a position that was met with much opposition by Democrat lawmakers. Bessent pushed back on their concerns by urging lawmakers not to interpret short-term market volatility or isolated economic data as a sign of imminent collapse. He stated that the tight conditions the U.S. economy is experiencing are part of a necessary reorganization after years of loose monetary policy.

Democratic lawmakers consistently pressed the Treasury Secretary over whether the Trump Administration’s current tariff policies have been contributing to inflation. Bessent argued that there is no clear evidence from recent inflation data that price increases have been directly caused by increased tariffs. He framed them as a necessary and strategic economic tool that, over the long term, will prove beneficial to the nation’s economy.

Bessent also spoke about the Federal Reserve and monetary policy. While he affirmed the importance of central bank independence, he criticized the Fed’s delayed response to inflation and raised concerns about how sustained high interest rates will affect the economy.

Cryptocurrency regulation and enforcement were also discussed, with lawmakers accusing the administration of both over- and underregulating the sector. Bessent denied this idea by saying that the current legislative efforts are aimed at striking a balance between consumer protection and innovation in the cryptocurrency space.

Housing affordability

The affordability of housing in the United States also emerged as a big talking point of the hearing. The latest data published by the St. Louis Federal Reserve shows that the median price of houses sold in the United States as of Q2 2025 was over $410,000. American citizens have been very vocal in recent years about the inability to purchase a home amid rising prices, making it a key concern for many legislators.

Bessent acknowledged that housing affordability is a large issue for the U.S. economy, but that high interest rates are not the sole reason for the rise in prices. He stated that this is a structural problem instead of a cyclical one, largely driven by zoning constraints and years of underbuilding, something that Treasury policy alone has limited ability to solve.

The Treasury Secretary is now moving on to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee to further discuss the Financial Stability Oversight Council Report today.