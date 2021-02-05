TR;DR Breakdown:

CEO of Binance, Chanpeng Zhao confirms partnership with Travala.

Users will make transactions using at least five cryptocurrencies.

Visa welcomes Travala’s idea.

Travala travel firm, a crypto-friendly website, becomes the first dealer to integrate Binance Pay into its payment methods. The website, which was launched on the 3rd of February, is looking to use this new application to enhance prospective travelers’ booking.

Binance pay will initially feature five digital currencies and one fiat currency

The Binance Pay app integration is still in its beta stage, but it will allow users to use the new payment method to book travel products. These travel products include hotels, houses, flights, etc, according to a recent publication.

In Binance Pay, users of the booking website will allow its users to purchase with their Binance accounts. Users will have the option to complete transactions on the website using the supported cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance USD, and swipe, including one fiat currency, Euro.

Binance’s CEO, Chanpeng Zhao, took to Twitter to endorse the new partnership between Travel and Binance Pay. With this, Travala will develop its portfolio and increase the acceptance of cryptocurrency, thereby making payments more comfortable and faster.

Top organizations looking to utilize the same initiative as Travala

Presently, the crypto market is gaining massive attention to the entire public, causing significant financial investors, firms, and stakeholders are looking to go all-in and profit from the rapid increase in cryptocurrencies.

The latest organization to show interest in integrating cryptocurrencies as a form of payment is Visa. As cryptopolitan reported earlier this week, the credit card giant is looking to include a new payment system that will allow traditional banks to utilize crypto features efficiently. With this, banks will conduct seamless transactions, offering various crypto services to their customers.

Travala’s initiative will certainly go down well as a brilliant innovation with its implementation of Binance Pay with the rapid rise in the interest of cryptocurrencies. With Visa following suit, it is expected that a lot of other organizations will embrace this initiative.