Building and managing a DAO can be challenging. The ‘one size fits all’ approach doesn’t work. Tomorrow’s organizations must be innovative and go beyond the traditional DAO if they want to succeed.

Today, Decentralized Autonomous Organizations or DAO aren’t limited to voting or consensus mechanisms. They serve many more purposes than is expected of a traditional organization. Entire governance protocols and intricate logic networks help community members discover Web 3 functionality and practical use. So what are the pros and cons of DAO?

The Pros and Cons of DAO

Today, DAO represents the perfect way to run an organization’s activities. It has all the essential features to empower the members collectively and ensure the community benefits from collaborative efforts to resolve issues. The multi-disciplinary and distributed functions are shared across the board, ensuring transparency.

ZapCoin, as a DAO, aims to give more voice to token holders. As the community grows larger, members cash in on the benefits of higher participation. Eventually, ZapCoin will help empower communities to take on more decision-making. ZapCoin is bringing the DAO in its purest form to develop next-gen consensus mechanisms.

The DAO employs secure and automatic blockchain-based smart contracts’ that help eliminate the trust issues. Additionally, contribution-based incentives further help members take an active part in the community’s activities.

Is DAO the Future for Organizations?

DAO is still under development and has limitations. No perfect DAO has emerged despite promising results–in other words, while the theory is future proof, the reality is not.

Excessive reliance on smart contracts is one of DAO’s significant shortcomings. Complex business logic can’t be fully conveyed using machine language. Expecting everyone to be well-versed in smart contract complexities is not practical. Excessive voting in a large organization may lead to delays in reaching consensus and make the benefits of DAO redundant. Also, the absence of regular updates in voting algorithms can nullify the decentralized character of the DAO. What’s more, the voting algorithms get complicated in large organizations, making it necessary for refinements as organizations evolve.

How ZapCoin Works

ZapCoin is built to surpass the conventional DAO limitations to deliver the next generation online community management and expand the DAO’s ability to resolve the challenges in the collaborative management structure.

Building an organic DAO in a traditional business environment is the key to a successful transition. DAO is the way forward for established companies who are looking to embrace the decentralized revolution. Here’s a lowdown on how ZapCoin DAO works.

Phase 1: Build DAO and Invite Members

Suppose a content creator wants to create a social token, ZapTheory helps them register and create one that functions within a DAO framework. The Ethereum-based social token will help community members and fans connect and start collaborating with the content creators.

Community members and fans will also be able to vote and influence the future of both the ZapCoin and ZapLife as a platform and the artist or contributor whose tokens they have purchased.

Phase 2: Community Participation and Collaborations

Fans and community members can collaborate, participate and create events. All the activities are secure and encrypted for maximum privacy.

Communities can create polls

Create and participate in contests

Vote on crucial DAO-related matters

Superior governance features help enhance collaborative relationships. Members can create a subclass of peer-to-peer collaborations to increase the profile of events that interest them.

Voting results are measurable and transparent. Arbitration features allow members to resolve disputes through trusted mechanisms.

Phase 3: Enhance Reputation and Monetize

The DAO must be monetarily beneficial to the members and the content creators for the concept to be sustainable. As the collaborations must bear financial rewards, staking allows the content contributors to enhance the community’s commitment with exclusives and discounts.

Staking will be available in ZapTheory, to invest and benefit from the artist’s growth with whom you’re collaborating. ZapCoin isn’t just a voting mechanism; it’s a currency and the key to a future lifestyle.

ZapTheory protocol gives more freedom in terms of transparency, fair-play, and a collective, collaborative voting system that can define the entertainment industry’s future. Meaning more participation attracts more rewards making everyday activities profitable.

ZapCoin is No Ordinary DAO

ZapCoin is a comprehensive feature-rich DAO that goes beyond voting. An effective governance embedded foundation along with extensive tools to help to promote an efficient community experience.

Built on strong foundations to help today’s content creators make the transition to tomorrow’s standards.