Transak Now Supports USDT on TON

2 mins read

  • Transak just announced it is listing USDT on The Open Network (TON) Blockchain.

  • Transak was able to list USDT on TON Network, following the historical collaboration between TON and Tether announced at TOKEN2049.

  • Transak provides a smooth Web 3 onboarding process, making USDT available to 5 million existing users on Transak.

    Transak has announced it will list Tether’s USDT on The Open Network (TON) Blockchain. Transak’s decision to list USDT on TON has been made a reality through the historical partnership between Tether and TON Network. The partnership was officially announced on stage at the TOKEN2049, Dubai. 

    This new listing on Transak will expand USDT’s reach. Transak currently has over 5 million users, and listing USDT on the TON network will expose these users to the largest stablecoin network. 

    Also Read: TON Network DeFi on Fire! TON Just crossed $200M Total Value Locked (TVL)

    Transak Launches USDT on TON

    Transak is a leading fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution operating in over 160 countries globally. Transak’s ability to provide USDT on TON to its users will expand USDT’s reach to multiple users of Transak and its decentralized applications. 

    There are currently over 350 decentralized applications (dApps) that incorporate Transak. All these dApps will allow their users to purchase USDT on TON using fiat currencies. Through this partnership, Transak will provide better crypto accessibility to users across 160 countries. 

    Transak CEO Talks About the Launch

    Transak’s CEO and Co-Founder, Sami Start, commented on the announcement of the new listing. He said,

    “Transak has always been a proponent of responsible financial freedom and self-custody of digital assets. Hence, we are delighted to play a meaningful role in enabling millions to access USDT on TON through our platform.”

    Since the TON Foundation began working with Tether, it has committed funds to enhance the growth of USDT on TON. The TON Foundation’s efforts to market its network have propelled widespread adoption campaigns. 

     Also Read: TON Integrates Oobit App for Streamlined USDT and XAUt Transactions

    The Foundation has set aside nearly $72 million worth of Toncoin for its marketing and promotional needs. Transak’s recent listing of USDT on TON will broaden USDT’s reach. 

    How to Buy USDT-TON On Transak

    To buy USDT-TON on Transak; 

    1. Visit Transak’s website or navigate to your favorite dApp that uses Transak for fiat-to-crypto purchases. 
    2. Choose your payment method from the various payment options available for your country.
    3. Enter the address where you want to receive the USDT Tokens in your TON Wallet. You can use Wallet in Telegram.
    4. If necessary, complete the verifications (KYC) process.
    5. Complete the purchase. 

    The Transak platform allows users to purchase USDT-TON using a variety of fiat currencies depending on their country. 

    Disclaimer. The information provided does not, and is not intended to, constitute financial advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. Information may not constitute the most up-to-date information and readers must do their own due diligence and assume responsibility for their own actions. Links to other third-party websites are only for the convenience of the reader, user or browser; Cryptopolitan and its members do not recommend or endorse contents of the third-party sites.

