Transak Now Supports USDT on TON

Transak has announced it will list Tether’s USDT on The Open Network (TON) Blockchain. Transak’s decision to list USDT on TON has been made a reality through the historical partnership between Tether and TON Network. The partnership was officially announced on stage at the TOKEN2049, Dubai.

This new listing on Transak will expand USDT’s reach. Transak currently has over 5 million users, and listing USDT on the TON network will expose these users to the largest stablecoin network.

Transak Launches USDT on TON

Transak is a leading fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution operating in over 160 countries globally. Transak’s ability to provide USDT on TON to its users will expand USDT’s reach to multiple users of Transak and its decentralized applications.

There are currently over 350 decentralized applications (dApps) that incorporate Transak. All these dApps will allow their users to purchase USDT on TON using fiat currencies. Through this partnership, Transak will provide better crypto accessibility to users across 160 countries.

Transak CEO Talks About the Launch

Transak’s CEO and Co-Founder, Sami Start, commented on the announcement of the new listing. He said,

“Transak has always been a proponent of responsible financial freedom and self-custody of digital assets. Hence, we are delighted to play a meaningful role in enabling millions to access USDT on TON through our platform.”

Since the TON Foundation began working with Tether, it has committed funds to enhance the growth of USDT on TON. The TON Foundation’s efforts to market its network have propelled widespread adoption campaigns.

The Foundation has set aside nearly $72 million worth of Toncoin for its marketing and promotional needs. Transak’s recent listing of USDT on TON will broaden USDT’s reach.

How to Buy USDT-TON On Transak

To buy USDT-TON on Transak;

Visit Transak’s website or navigate to your favorite dApp that uses Transak for fiat-to-crypto purchases. Choose your payment method from the various payment options available for your country. Enter the address where you want to receive the USDT Tokens in your TON Wallet. You can use Wallet in Telegram. If necessary, complete the verifications (KYC) process. Complete the purchase.

The Transak platform allows users to purchase USDT-TON using a variety of fiat currencies depending on their country.