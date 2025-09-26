Traders Crown Bitcoin Hyper the Best Cheap Crypto to Buy for Massive Uptober Gains

The crypto market consistently delivers massive gains in October, with speculative capital flooding in due to anticipation for the strong economic performance that typically unfolds in the fourth quarter.

This positive track record has earned October the nickname “Uptober,” honoring the direction that charts tend to move – up. And so as Uptober approaches, excitement is building, and traders are searching for projects that could deliver the biggest returns.

But there are some key factors to consider: price, momentum, trend alignment, and longevity. If a project checks all these boxes, it has a good chance of posting big gains next month. However, the hard part is actually finding cryptos that fit this bill.

Luckily, we’ve identified a project that several analysts are calling the best cheap crypto to buy now: Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). It’s developing a Bitcoin Layer 2 network that supports smart contracts, aiming to solve Bitcoin’s speed issues and unlock new use cases that could greatly expand its user base.

Now in presale, Bitcoin Hyper has already raised $18.1 million, with an impressive $300,000 coming in just the past 24 hours. For a project that hasn’t yet launched on echanges, these are truly remarkable results.

Investors piling into HYPER ahead of Uptober

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has proven to be an unequivocal success so far, with total funds raised increasing by about $2 million each week. And since this is happening while Bitcoin and many top altcoins are mostly moving sideways, it’s even more impressive.

Two converging catalysts are fueling this momentum: Bitcoin Hyper’s use case and the market’s optimistic outlook. Although Bitcoin has fallen 4.4% over the past week, experienced investors remain undeterred. October is nearing, and historically, it has delivered a median return of 21.2%, making it the best-performing month on record.

It also helps that buying into the Bitcoin Hyper presale is simple – users can purchase on both the Ethereum and Solana networks – and they can even pay with a card, as long as they have a crypto wallet to receive the tokens. There are no minimum or maximum purchase limits, allowing everyone, from first-time investors to institutional buyers, to get involved.

With a use case that addresses urgent Bitcoin issues, analysts believe that the timely launch of HYPER, coinciding with Uptober, could lead to significant gains. In a recent video, the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel speculated that HYPER could deliver 100x returns and crowned it the best crypto to buy.

It’s also worth noting that a recent study from Henley & Partners found that the number of Bitcoin millionaires has increased by 70% in the last year, making this the best launch opportunity in history for a project that tackles Bitcoin’s issues.

While there’s no guarantee that Bitcoin Hyper will achieve 100x gains like 99Bitcoins predicts, its current setup undoubtedly makes this one of the most exciting emergents on the market today.

How Bitcoin Hyper plans to change Bitcoin forever

Bitcoin can handle approximately seven transactions per second and doesn’t support smart contracts, limiting its capabilities to sending and receiving functions. As a result, it’s mainly used for storing wealth or high-value transfers.

In contrast, modern blockchains like Solana can process thousands of transactions per second and support advanced smart contract functions, including decentralized finance and real-world asset applications.

For perspective, there are now $671 million worth of real-world assets (RWAs) tokenized on Solana’s network – that’s over half a billion dollars in synthetic representations of stocks, commodities, bonds, and collectibles secured by Solana smart contracts. That’s what the next generation of financial technology (Fintech) looks like – and Bitcoin Hyper is bringing it to Bitcoin.

Its Layer 2 breaks new ground with the first-ever Solana Virtual Machine (SVM)-powered Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain. It will utilize Solana’s code to process thousands of transactions per second and support smart contracts. It will then roll transactions up into bundles and report back to Bitcoin for settlement, inheriting its immutability and neutrality.

Imagine the speed and user experience of Solana, built on top of Bitcoin’s infrastructure that’s secured by 1.1 zetahashes of mining power per second – that’s Bitcoin Hyper. It paves the way for DeFi, RWAs, payments, meme coins, and AI in the most secure way possible.

But with such a strong use case and massive retail buzz, the opportunity to buy HYPER early is fleeting. Investors are pouring in, analysts are praising it, and prices are rising throughout the ICO. For this reason, potential investors should act quickly to avoid missing out.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale