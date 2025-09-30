🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHXRP

Ether trader turn $125K into $43M compounding with leverage

2 mins read
823796
Trader turn $125K into $43M compounding with leverage on Ether

Contents

1. Four months yield 55x profits for Ether long trader
2. Compounding leveraged trades risks heavy losses
3. Liquidations continue as Ether records positive price corrections
Share link:

In this post:

  • A trader turned $125K into $43M in paper gains by compounding Ether longs on Hyperliquid before exiting with $6.86M.
  • Whale selling, ETF outflows, and a broader $1.7 billion liquidation wave pressured markets as leveraged traders faced significant risks.
  • Ethereum remains volatile but remains anchored above key technical levels, with whales adding $1.73 billion in holdings despite recent sell-offs.

A crypto trader turned a modest $125,000 deposit into more than $43 million on paper in just four months through compounding on Ethereum longs. A market pullback hit the portfolio, but they still walked away with $6.86 million in realized profits.

According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, the trader opened their position in May with two accounts on Hyperliquid. They began compounding every gain back into a single long bet on Ether, rolling profits into larger trades as the rally continued.

During the first week of May, Ethereum was trading around $1,800, 143% less than its price when the trader closed his position on August 17.  

Four months yield 55x profits for Ether long trader

After executing the long bets severally during the summer, the trader’s two addresses had ballooned into a position controlling 66,749 ETH, worth more than $303 million at peak exposure. The accounts’ equity briefly crossed $43 million, a 344-fold increase compared with the original deposit.

“He masterfully compounded his profits, rolling every dollar of gain back into his ETH long to build a massive $303 million position,” Lookonchain wrote in an update on X.

The rain of profits came to a halt in mid-August, when Ethereum markets began to reverse on the back of heavy selling pressure from large holders and volatility across the broader crypto sector.

During the week starting August 18, Ethereum exchange-traded funds in the United States experienced $59 million in outflows, marking the end of a streak of steady inflows from prior months. Several wallets in the top-100 Ether addresses, including one identified as “0x34f,” sold $1.29 million worth of the token, while wallet “0x806” unloaded more than $9.7 million. 

See also  Crypto skeptics Peter Schiff, Andrew Kang take victory lap amid market downturn

Data from analytics firm Nansen showed that the latter transaction was the second-largest Ether sale in the 24 hours between August 17 and 18. Such moves likely influenced the leveraged trader’s decision to close before conditions worsened.

Facing the risk of margin calls, the trader finally closed out their position, counting $6.86 million in profits. The amount may be far short of the $43 million paper gains, but the realized outcome still hit a 55-fold return on the initial stake.

Compounding leveraged trades risks heavy losses

Leveraged trades are highly sensitive to market swings, and they require traders to take positions with constant collateral to stay above margin thresholds. A single sharp move to either side can wipe out any accumulated gains in seconds. 

In July 2025, when crypto markets saw $264 million in liquidations in just one day, Ether longs alone accounted for $145 million of that total as bearish momentum swept across positions.

Unlike the successful exit for the $6.86 million trader, Lookonchain identified one trader named qwatio on X, who first booked $6.8 million in profits but later lost $10 million after a reversal.

Liquidations continue as Ether records positive price corrections

A 24-hour $357 million liquidation event was recently triggered by price corrections on both sides of the profit/loss spectrum, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major tokens recording gains in the last 24 hours.

See also  Global payments network Swift looks at migrating messaging system on-chain with Linea

Ethereum absorbed around 20% of that pressure, as liquidations resulting from its long bets reached $25.2 million while shorts took the majority of the pain at $53 million. When the sell-off spread, leveraged accounts bore the brunt of forced closures, leaving markets vulnerable to cascading losses.

The second largest coin by market cap’s price has pulled back from recent highs near $4,700 into a critical support region around $3,800–$3,900. According to TradingView analysis, this range coincides with the 100-day moving average and the lower boundary of an ascending channel, a technical area that traders will be looking to enter.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan