FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
HYPEXPL

Trader boosts XPL tokens with massive long positions on Hyperliquid

2 mins read
794572
Trader boosts XPL tokens with massive long positions on Hyperliquid

Contents

1. XPL whale opened several long positions
2. Trader Techno Revenant admitted longing XPL aggressively was not malicious
Share link:

In this post:

  • XPL tokens returned to $0.69, with a premium on Hyperliquid.
  • The trader Techno Revenant admitted an honest mistake, while still ending up with $38M in profits.
  • Techno Revenant is among the biggest HYPE holders, while claiming he was not aware of the mechanics of Hyperliquid.

The XPL boom on Hyperliquid was finally connected to one whale’s wallets, a user known as Techno Revenant. XPL’s recent rally and crash were not caused by TRON’s Justin Sun. 

Plasma (XPL) continues to be a highly active market on Hyperliquid, with a 20% to 30% price premium. The pre-launch token market is highly affected by a single whale with combined long positions. The whale was identified as user Techno Revenant. 

Additional research showed Justin Sun was most probably not involved with XPL’s price moves, as Cryptopolitan previously reported

On Hyperliquid, the presence of a large-scale whale with multiple positions also means shorting XPL is extremely risky and may lead to liquidations. 

XPL whale opened several long positions

On-chain Hyperliquid data showed Techno Revenant opened several positions with an estimated notional value of $31.1M. The whale also has $26.5M USDC deposited on the platform, which are not utilized. 

Long positions on Hyperliquid are increasing, with new whale wallets created in the past few hours. Not all new wallets are linked to Techno Revenant, who is using a dispersed strategy and gradually increasing the positions. 

Techno Revenant also does not use leverage on the longs. One of the current leading positions has an unrealized profit of $1.4M. The trader has been acquiring the positions relatively slowly, avoiding new rapid price swings. 

See also  Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue

Trader Techno Revenant admitted longing XPL aggressively was not malicious

The rapid price action of XPL recalled previous cases of highly experienced whales making use of Hyperliquid’s niche markets to profit off less liquid tokens. In this case, Techno Revenant presented his case as a matter of inexperience and one mistaken order with a higher than intended amount. 

Trader Techno Revenant boosts XPL tokens with massive long positions on Hyperliquid
XPL prices recovered to their usual range, even staging a small rally after the recent whale activity on Hyperliquid. | Source: Coinmarketcap

In the past few days, Techno Revenant has been building positions gradually, making the mistake of one order by a magnitude of 10X. The trader’s history showed he had been opening longs manually, typing in similar sums. 

One of the orders, after hours of trading, was placed at 444,444 USDC, instead of 44,444 USDC, explained as fat-fingering due to fatigue by Techno Revenant. The trader also mentioned he was not aware of the intricacies of Hyperliquid, as some of the positions were auto-deleveraged instead of liquidated. This meant Techno Revenant automatically took profit, but because of the shallow liquidity, he essentially drained 70% of available funds, while causing short liquidations for other traders. 

Techno Revenant also admitted he wanted to accumulate XPL before the token launch, and used Hyperliquid since there was no official presale. However, pre-launch markets remain unreliable. The trader’s actions led to $159M in liquidations for XPL positions within hours. Even with erratic actions and partial understanding of Hyperliquid, Techno Revenant managed to lock in a total of $38M, while retaining some of the long positions. 

See also  Central bankers left Jackson Hole with no easy answers

The recent trading action, however, expanded the market for XPL and invited more whales. A total of 17 large-scale positions are held in the past day, up from just nine positions a few days ago. This does not account for smaller wallets with a more cautious or distributed approach. 

XPL settled at $0.69, still posing risk for short liquidations. Currently, only four of the whale positions are short, with the largest one carrying $1.92M in unrealized losses.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan