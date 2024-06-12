Topper Expands Into Brazil, Offering Seamless Crypto Transactions to Latin American Users

San Francisco, United States, June 12th, 2024, Chainwire

Topper integrates Brazil’s Central Bank-Managed Pix for Instant Payments on 200+ digital assets.

Today Topper, a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp by the global web3 financial platform Uphold, announced their Latin American expansion plans to begin offering streamlined crypto payment solutions, beginning in Brazil. This milestone propels their mission forward: to foster the mass adoption of crypto and to create global seamless crypto transactions across Topper’s partners and their users.

With a diverse range of over 200 digital assets and coverage in more than 150 countries, Topper has integrated Pix as a payment method, a quick payment service run by Brazil’s Central Bank. By offering Pix as a payment option when buying crypto through Topper, Topper’s partners have a more reliable and efficient means to serve their customers in Brazil.

“Expanding into Latin America, beginning with Brazil and Pix, is a big leap towards our goal of fostering worldwide crypto adoption,” shared Robin O’Connell, CEO of Uphold Enterprise. “We’re thrilled to introduce Topper to the 26 million crypto-savvy users in Brazil, offering them an easier and more dependable way to step into the world of web3.”

Expanded benefits for Topper’s partners and users in Brazil:

Instant payments: with Pix, users make instant payments from their bank to purchase crypto in real time. As such, Pix has become the preferred payment option in Brazil.

Cost-Efficiency: Topper will provide the most competitive processing fee for Pix transactions in the market, ensuring a cost-effective way to buy crypto in Brazil.

Enhanced Security: Pix transactions boast top-notch security measures, offering peace of mind for crypto purchases.

Pix is an instant payment platform created and managed by the monetary authority of Brazil, the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB), which enables the quick execution of payments and transfers.

Topper is planning to expand into more Latin American markets throughout the rest of 2024. To find out more, visit www.topperpay.com/.

About Topper

Topper, the easy fiat on-ramp with higher approval rates, is a quick-to-implement web3 payment tool that lets crypto projects process more of their customers’ payments – supporting twice as many digital assets than its competitors. The Topper payment widget is built to simplify the payment process, accept more currencies and deliver higher approval rates, resulting in fewer declines and more revenue. Developed by Uphold, the web3 financial platform, Topper is a reliable, regulated and trusted payment system.

About Uphold

Named the Best Crypto Exchange in the UK by Forbes Advisor, Uphold is committed to making web3 easy. As a web3 financial platform, Uphold serves over 10 million customers in more than 140 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to digital assets and services. Uphold’s unique “Anything to Anything” interface gives end users seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. Uniquely, Uphold smart routes orders across 30 trading venues delivering optimal execution and superior liquidity to customers. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company has pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators. The company is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.

PR Manager

Lauren Bukoskey

Serotonin

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.