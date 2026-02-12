Top Web3 Jobs You Can Apply to Now Amid the $66K Correction

The crypto market is navigating a week of extreme fear as Bitcoin tests the critical $66,000 support level and industry participants digest news like Arkham Intelligence shuttering its trading platform.

While short-term sentiment remains fragile, the signal for long-term builders has never been clearer: Keep BUIDLing.

Leading firms like Tether, OKX, and Ondo Finance are aggressively securing talent.

We’ve curated this week’s top live opportunities for the engineers, operators, and designers.

Tech & Engineering

Company Name Position Years of Experience Salary Range Remote/Onsite Key Skills Apply Asymmetric Research Security Engineer EVM 5+ years $84,000 – $110,000 Remote – AMER/EMEA/APAC Go, Rust https://jobs.solana.com/companies/asymmetric-research-2/jobs/67307912-security-engineer-evm#content Ondo Finance AI Knowledge / Automation Engineer 7+ years



$96,000 – $150,000



Remote (Global) Systems and integrations, RAG, LLM APIs, orchestration frameworks, embeddings https://jobs.solana.com/companies/ondo-finance/jobs/67341357-ai-knowledge-automation-engineer#content Lazer Senior Infrastructure Engineer Crypto 5-7+ years $84,000—$150,000 Remote

Data stores (PostgreSQL, Redis, DynamoDB), data pipelines, cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, Azure), DevOps tooling, and IaC (Terraform, Pulumi, CloudFormation) https://jobs.ashbyhq.com/lazer/65b51da2-9719-41ba-9b43-63ec8c570222 Tether

Senior Backend Engineer 4 years $36,000 – $54,000 Remote Node.js, JavaScript, microservices architecture, MySQL, MongoDB. https://tether.recruitee.com/o/backend-engineer-hungary/c/new

Marketing, Sales & Design

Company Name Position Years of Experience Salary Range Remote/Onsite Key Skills Apply Integra



SUMMER Marketing and Business Development Intern



10+ years $21,000 – $60,000 Remote

(US) UX/UI, Figma, Web3 https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/integra/jobs/4896467008 Inmobi Manager Product Marketing 8+ years $163,400 – $245,200 Remote mobile advertising platforms, app install campaigns, or performance marketing solutions. https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/inmobi/jobs/7179702 B2c2 Sales Junior Client Relationship Manager 8+ years $45,000 to $60,000

Remote (US) client facing roles essential https://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/b2c2/jobs/4770718101

Operations

Company Name Position Years of Experience Salary Range Remote/Onsite Key Skills Apply Okx

Head of Internal Audit Operations QA IP



8+ years



$200,000 – $360,000



Remote

internal audit, risk management, compliance, or professional services,

Power BI, Tableau

https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/okx/jobs/7607530003 Bcbgroup Payment Operations Manager Maternity Cover 3+ years $85,000 to $100,000 Remote End to end payment flows and payment rails such as FPS, SEPA, FEDWIRE and SWIFTStrong understanding of ISO20022 messaging, payment investigations https://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/bcbgroup/jobs/4777450101 Gsrmarkets Trading Operations Analyst Associate 3-5 years $81,000 – $90,000 Remote (Global)

Excel, Python, SQL, or similar analytical tools is an advantage https://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/gsrmarkets/jobs/4752947101

