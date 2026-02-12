Top Web3 Jobs You Can Apply to Now Amid the $66K Correction

The crypto market is navigating a week of extreme fear as Bitcoin tests the critical $66,000 support level and industry participants digest news like Arkham Intelligence shuttering its trading platform.
While short-term sentiment remains fragile, the signal for long-term builders has never been clearer: Keep BUIDLing.
Leading firms like Tether, OKX, and Ondo Finance are aggressively securing talent.
We’ve curated this week’s top live opportunities for the engineers, operators, and designers.
Tech & Engineering
|Company Name
|Position
|Years of Experience
|Salary Range
|Remote/Onsite
|Key Skills
|Apply
|Asymmetric Research
|Security Engineer EVM
|5+ years
|$84,000 – $110,000
|Remote – AMER/EMEA/APAC
|Go, Rust
|https://jobs.solana.com/companies/asymmetric-research-2/jobs/67307912-security-engineer-evm#content
|Ondo Finance
|AI Knowledge / Automation Engineer
|7+ years
$96,000 – $150,000
Remote (Global)
|Systems and integrations, RAG, LLM APIs, orchestration frameworks, embeddings
|https://jobs.solana.com/companies/ondo-finance/jobs/67341357-ai-knowledge-automation-engineer#content
|Lazer
|Senior Infrastructure Engineer Crypto
|5-7+ years
|$84,000—$150,000
|Remote
Data stores (PostgreSQL, Redis, DynamoDB), data pipelines, cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, Azure), DevOps tooling, and IaC (Terraform, Pulumi, CloudFormation)
|https://jobs.ashbyhq.com/lazer/65b51da2-9719-41ba-9b43-63ec8c570222
|Tether
Senior Backend Engineer
|4 years
|$36,000 – $54,000
|Remote
|Node.js, JavaScript, microservices architecture, MySQL, MongoDB.
|https://tether.recruitee.com/o/backend-engineer-hungary/c/new
Marketing, Sales & Design
|Company Name
|Position
|Years of Experience
|Salary Range
|Remote/Onsite
|Key Skills
|Apply
|Integra
SUMMER Marketing and Business Development Intern
|10+ years
|$21,000 – $60,000
|Remote
(US)
|UX/UI, Figma, Web3
|https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/integra/jobs/4896467008
|Inmobi
|Manager Product Marketing
|8+ years
|$163,400 – $245,200
|Remote
|mobile advertising platforms, app install campaigns, or performance marketing solutions.
|https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/inmobi/jobs/7179702
|B2c2
|Sales Junior Client Relationship Manager
|8+ years
|$45,000 to $60,000
Remote (US)
|client facing roles essential
|https://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/b2c2/jobs/4770718101
Operations
|Company Name
|Position
|Years of Experience
|Salary Range
|Remote/Onsite
|Key Skills
|Apply
|Okx
Head of Internal Audit Operations QA IP
|8+ years
$200,000 – $360,000
Remote
internal audit, risk management, compliance, or professional services,
Power BI, Tableau
https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/okx/jobs/7607530003
|Bcbgroup
|Payment Operations Manager Maternity Cover
|3+ years
|$85,000 to $100,000
|Remote
|End to end payment flows and payment rails such as FPS, SEPA, FEDWIRE and SWIFTStrong understanding of ISO20022 messaging, payment investigations
|https://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/bcbgroup/jobs/4777450101
|Gsrmarkets
|Trading Operations Analyst Associate
|3-5 years
|$81,000 – $90,000
|Remote (Global)
Excel, Python, SQL, or similar analytical tools is an advantage
|https://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/gsrmarkets/jobs/4752947101
