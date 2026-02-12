🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE

Top Web3 Jobs You Can Apply to Now Amid the $66K Correction

The crypto market is navigating a week of extreme fear as Bitcoin tests the critical $66,000 support level and industry participants digest news like Arkham Intelligence shuttering its trading platform. 

While short-term sentiment remains fragile, the signal for long-term builders has never been clearer: Keep BUIDLing. 

Leading firms like Tether, OKX, and Ondo Finance are aggressively securing talent. 

We’ve curated this week’s top live opportunities for the engineers, operators, and designers.

Tech & Engineering

Company NamePositionYears of ExperienceSalary RangeRemote/OnsiteKey SkillsApply
Asymmetric ResearchSecurity Engineer EVM5+ years$84,000 – $110,000Remote – AMER/EMEA/APACGo, Rusthttps://jobs.solana.com/companies/asymmetric-research-2/jobs/67307912-security-engineer-evm#content
Ondo FinanceAI Knowledge / Automation Engineer7+ years

$96,000 – $150,000

Remote (Global)		Systems and integrations, RAG, LLM APIs, orchestration frameworks, embeddingshttps://jobs.solana.com/companies/ondo-finance/jobs/67341357-ai-knowledge-automation-engineer#content
LazerSenior Infrastructure Engineer Crypto5-7+ years$84,000—$150,000Remote
Data stores (PostgreSQL, Redis, DynamoDB), data pipelines, cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, Azure), DevOps tooling, and IaC (Terraform, Pulumi, CloudFormation)		https://jobs.ashbyhq.com/lazer/65b51da2-9719-41ba-9b43-63ec8c570222
Tether
Senior Backend Engineer 		4 years$36,000 – $54,000 RemoteNode.js, JavaScript, microservices architecture, MySQL, MongoDB.https://tether.recruitee.com/o/backend-engineer-hungary/c/new

Marketing, Sales & Design 

Company NamePositionYears of ExperienceSalary RangeRemote/OnsiteKey SkillsApply
Integra

SUMMER Marketing and Business Development Intern

10+ years$21,000 – $60,000Remote
(US)		UX/UI, Figma, Web3https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/integra/jobs/4896467008 
InmobiManager Product Marketing8+ years$163,400 – $245,200 Remotemobile advertising platforms, app install campaigns, or performance marketing solutions.https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/inmobi/jobs/7179702 
B2c2Sales Junior Client Relationship Manager8+ years$45,000 to $60,000
Remote (US)		client facing roles essentialhttps://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/b2c2/jobs/4770718101 

Operations 

Company NamePositionYears of ExperienceSalary RangeRemote/OnsiteKey SkillsApply 
Okx
Head of Internal Audit Operations QA IP

8+ years

$200,000 – $360,000

Remote 
internal audit, risk management, compliance, or professional services,
Power BI, Tableau
https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/okx/jobs/7607530003 
BcbgroupPayment Operations Manager Maternity Cover3+ years$85,000 to $100,000 Remote End to end payment flows and payment rails such as FPS, SEPA, FEDWIRE and SWIFTStrong understanding of ISO20022 messaging, payment investigationshttps://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/bcbgroup/jobs/4777450101
GsrmarketsTrading Operations Analyst Associate3-5 years$81,000 – $90,000Remote (Global)
Excel, Python, SQL, or similar analytical tools is an advantage		https://job-boards.eu.greenhouse.io/gsrmarkets/jobs/4752947101

