TL;DR Breakdown

The NFT industry has already passed the $500 million mark.

A number of galleries are opening up.

A list of the best galleries around the world.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are new to the world but they have become highly popular in recent times. The working of NFTs has proved to be smooth and hassle-free as well as interesting. These tokens store digital data that include audio, video, and images. These digital data are stored in blockchains that are represented by a token.

The most unique quality of NFTs is they cannot be interchanged like any currency and are unique for each digital data. This is what is responsible for the daily NFT growth. The artists who have to enter the NFT world have to pay a small fee of around $40 to $100. These artists can then store their artworks on the blockchain in the form of a token that is unique to them.

As a result of growing popularity, various in-person NFT galleries have been opened up. Owing to the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations in various countries, these galleries are opening up and you definitely need to visit one.

Top NFT galleries to visit

The Museum of Art and Philosophy

Opened in Hobart, Australia, it is an art gallery that focuses on NFT-related art. It presents the works of those artists that were formerly featured in its print magazines. When the owners saw that the NFT industry was becoming successful, they decided to open a physical gallery to help take advantage of the popularity.

Underground Museum

This museum is placed in the Zaryadye Park in the city of Moscow in Russia. Here, one can see the best of Russian NFT artists and this place is definitely a treat to the collectors of artworks. The artworks that are put for people to see are changed every 2 weeks in order to pique the interest of the people who visit.

Hermitage Museum

Another museum operating in St. Petersburg, Russia. The owners of the museum seek to open a gallery for token-controlled digital artworks. The goal of the owners is to see how the existence of these tokens changes the traditional working of copyright ownership.

Francisco Carolinum Linz

From June 11 until 15th September, an exhibition called the “Proof of Art” is held in Linz, Austria. This is considered one of the first few exhibitions to ever exist in the world of blockchain-based artworks. This makes this exhibition very special and is definitely a must-visit.

There are many more galleries that exist or are being built. Some of them are: