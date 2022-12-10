logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far

Exchanges

TL;DR Breakdown

  • On the 11th of November, Binance becomes the first exchange to provide its provisional Proof of Reserve
  • Any user can check the financials of Coinbase
  • Bitfinex is one of the largest holders of both Bitcoin and Ethereum

FTX went from one of the cryptocurrency exchanges to filing for bankruptcy within a span of a few days. The crypto world was shocked and disappointed after the crash, and more than 1 million FTX users were in disarray. Though the whole year was not good for the crypto world, this crash triggered more distrust of the users on the exchanges.

There were many reasons for the failure of FTX. However, no proper reserve to back the company is considered the primary cause of the failure. The company had more expenses than the reserve had, but no one knew about it because the company was showing Proof of Reserve to the users. Investors and crypto users started doubting other top exchanges as well.

Contents hide
1 Top exchanges and their Proof of Reserves
1.1 Binance
1.2 Coinbase
1.3 Kraken
1.4 Gate.io
1.5 Bitfinex
1.6 Huobi
1.7 Crypto.com
1.8 OKK

Top exchanges and their Proof of Reserves

Before discussing how many exchanges have shared their Proof of Reserve, you need to know about the concept of Proof of Reserve. Proof of Reserve is a method in which an exchange, lender, or other custody provider uses Proof of Reserve to certify their solvency and ensure that all user balances are backed 1:1 by exposed assets.

Following are some of the top crypto exchanges that have published their Proof of Reserve.

Binance

After the FTX’s failure, CZ was the first one who, on the 8th of November 2022, in a tweet, urged the crypto industry to share a Merkle tree Proof of Reserve with their users to get their trust back. On the 11th of November, Binance becomes the first exchange to provide its provisional Proof of Reserve to its users. This was a great step for other exchanges to follow.

December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far 1

Coinbase

It is the second largest exchange by volume and becomes the second exchange to share how and where they use their funds. The exchange went a bit further, and any user can now check the financials of Coinbase.

December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far 2

Kraken

Kraken cryptocurrency exchange uniquely shares its Proof of Reserve. It does not share its wallets and balance publicly but allows its users to see whether their funds are safe or not. This can be easily checked through a simple tool, and you can take a snapshot of your audited account.

Gate.io

Gate.io is one of those rare crypto exchanges that always share its Proof of Reserve. It shared its Proof of Reserve back in May 2020 and then in Oct. 2022.

Bitfinex

One of the top-running exchanges, Bitfinex, shared its Proof of Reserve on the 11th of November 2022. The reserve shows that the exchange is one of the largest holders of both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitfinex also followed the steps of Binance and Coinbase and shared its Proof of Reserve after the FTX crash.

December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far 3

Huobi

After the FTX crash, there were rumors about Huobi’s insolvency, but soon Huobi exchange shared its full Merkle Tree Proof of Reserve and ensured all the users that their funds were safe with them. Additionally, it ensured the users about their security and promised not to withhold their withdrawals.

Crypto.com

Crypto.com has become the latest exchange to share its full Proof of Reserve. It shared its transparency report on the 11th of November and promised to share the Proof of Reserve on the 25th of November 2022, but due to some technical problems, it shared the Proof of Reserve in the second week of December 2022.

OKK

Though the exchange has not provided the full Proof of Reserve, it provides the list of all those BTC and Ethereum that the exchange has. However, the exchange is planning to hire an auditor to provide full Proof of Reserve.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Haseeb Shaheen

Haseeb Shaheen

As a Web Researcher and Internet Marketer, Haseeb Shaheen delivers relevant valuable content for audiences. He focuses on financial and crypto market analysis, as well as technology-related areas that help people change their lives.

Related News

Hot Stories

December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
GYEN Price Prediction 2023-2031: Will GYEN Rise Again ?
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Solana Daily Price Analyses – 9 December Roundup
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
Coinbase enables free switch from USDT to USDC, adds 1.5% APY bonus
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Bullish uptrend marks AVAX price above $13.44
09 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
CZ takes a jab at Kevin O'Leary for defending SBF even after losing millions
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Coinbase users to convert USDT to USDC for free
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here