TL;DR Breakdown

AZ Alkmaar partners crypto exchange firm

Football clubs begin declaring for crypto

AZ Alkmaar, one of the top European football clubs, has inked a partnership deal with crypto firm such that it will begin earning in Bitcoin.

The top European football club, which is domiciled in Netherland, became the exclusive partner of Bitcoin Meester, which would be paying the club in BTC.

AZ Alkmaar announced the partnership with the crypto firm on its website on Thursday, pledging not to sell any BTC it receives and hold all in its balance sheet.

The local crypto provider will become the club’s promoter, and part of the sponsorship amount will be paid in Bitcoin. The top European football club marks as the first football team to enter into such a deal.

Michael Koster, AZ Alkmaar commercial Director, said the crypto market is booming with exponential growth in recent years. He noted that many people are not familiar with BTC, but the club’s partner would be able to guide them into it.

Bitcoin Meester’s CEO – Mitchell Zandwijken – noted that sports, and soccer, in particular, are one of the most important markets because of the huge fan base there. He described the collaboration with the Dutch club as “strategic” as the crypto provider will have the opportunity to introduce AZ supporters and the rest of the country to virtual currencies.

Like AZ Alkmaar, several other Top European football clubs and small football clubs have also declared for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and are partnering with crypto firms.

One such major collaboration was between the Italian club Rimini F.C. 1912 and the blockchain venture Quantocoin. English Premier League Club – Newcastle United – partnered with the blockchain project StormGain.

S.L. Benfica, the most successful club in Portugal, announced that its merchandise would be available for cryptocurrency purchases. The team, known to be supported by around 50 percent of the Portuguese population, will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and UTRUST token (UTK).