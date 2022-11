FTX and SBF need to answer three questions:

1. $8 billion liabilities of alameda, how much lent by FTX, how much is credit loan without collateral?

2. How much of $2.16 billion in "FTT collateral" lent by FTX?

3. Is Money lent to Alameda by FTX from its own funds or others? https://t.co/zMzncjmiXq