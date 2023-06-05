Top crypto tweets of the day – June 5th

Contents hide
9 Atomic Wallet had a malicious update that sent your private keys to an attacker once you opened the app
US SEC Sues Binance and CEO Zhao for Breaking US Securities Rules
Binance’s outflow spikes after SEC suit
The end goal of the US crypto crackdown is an agenda-based CBDC, says Cardano founder
BNB, and other major altcoins take a hit amid SEC Binance lawsuit
SEC names SOL, ADA, MATIC, FIL, ATOM, and others as securities
Tether, not SWIFT, adopted by Xapo for USD Account
BTC and ETH’s long-term volatility hit 2-year low
BNB market depth on Binance has more than halved since news of the SEC lawsuit
Jeffrey Wilcke, one of the Ethereum co-founders, just sent 22k ETH to Kraken
Debt Ceiling raised, $1T in new bonds to hit the market
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.