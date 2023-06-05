Ibiam WayasIbiam Wayas - June 5, 2023
1 mins read

Top crypto tweets of the day – June 5th

Top crypto tweets of the day
US SEC Sues Binance and CEO Zhao for Breaking US Securities Rules

Binance’s outflow spikes after SEC suit

The end goal of the US crypto crackdown is an agenda-based CBDC, says Cardano founder

BNB, and other major altcoins take a hit amid SEC Binance lawsuit

SEC names  SOL, ADA, MATIC, FIL, ATOM, and others as securities

Tether, not SWIFT, adopted by Xapo for USD Account

BTC and ETH’s long-term volatility hit 2-year low

BNB market depth on Binance has more than halved since news of the SEC lawsuit

Jeffrey Wilcke, one of the Ethereum co-founders, just sent 22k ETH to Kraken

Atomic Wallet had a malicious update that sent your private keys to an attacker once you opened the app

Debt Ceiling raised, $1T in new bonds to hit the market

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

