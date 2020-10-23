The top 7 cryptocurrencies have to reprove their strength in post-pandemic world.

In the initial days of blockchain structures, very few identified with this distinct invisible market set to cause a massive shift from traditional financial processes to top-notch digital at the click of a button financial dealings.

Cryptocurrency’s major breakthrough in identifying a systematic approach outside the control of global government authorities was initially unappealing to the power hosting political setups but are now being well considered as an innovative approach to the finances of the future.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), and Monero (XMR) are now among the top 7 cryptocurrencies that have stood out over the years of crypto advancements and rapidly increased the strength of this field.

The future of top 7 cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin BTC at first held the market monopoly and entered the game to prove the validity and strength of decentralized outside the standard realm transactions. The king continues to lead the market and top 7 cryptocurrencies and its popularity is such that it is often considered a synonym for cryptocurrency in spite of beings just of the many choices now available to the digital market.

Next on the top 7 cryptocurrencies list and ranked as second player of the crypto market is Ethereum ETH, which is looked upon as a cost-effective equivalent for day to day transactions and further covering all apparent drawbacks of BTC trading.

Swift cross border transactions are the forte of Ripple XRP. Not meant for most, XRP dealings consist of extensive knowledge of data mining and specific tech products to break through the earning of ripple coins.

A vigorous token utilizing the status quo of BTC is the Bitcoin Cash BCH. introduced to meet the growing needs of the crypto industry, BCH plays its part in promoting lightning speed peer to peer activities.

Known for its economic and convenient solutions to daily transactions Litecoin LTC is positioned at number 10 for its market capitalization. This is in spite of losing its initial hype with the entry of ETH and clearly shows its dedication to staying in the game for the long run.

Termed as the stablecoin but known for its not so stable nature is the Tether USDT. Despite being highly volatile, abrupt, and knowns for its risky nature, this Hong Kong-based currency still enjoys enough fame to withstand the test of time.

Encrypted with layers upon layers of security is the Monero XMR offering privacy and confidentiality of the highest order making it the go-to currency for any and every kind of unlawful activity within the digital realm.