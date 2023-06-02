Solidity programming has gained immense popularity in the world of blockchain development. As the language used for creating smart contracts on the Ethereum platform, it has become an essential skill for developers looking to build decentralized applications (DApps) and contribute to the blockchain ecosystem. Reading the top 20 books about Solidity programming that we have featured in this article can enhance your understanding and proficiency in this field.

Mastering Solidity: How to write production-ready smart contracts for Ethereum blockchain

This book can assist you in improving your Solidity skills to create professional-level smart contracts. It begins with an in-depth introduction to blockchain, smart contracts, and Ethereum. It provides valuable insights into the Solidity programming language. The book also covers the various Ethereum Request for Comments (ERC) standards, such as ERC-20, ERC-223, and ERC-721, and shows you how to choose the appropriate standard for your smart contracts. In the later chapters, the book will cover various smart contracts that can be used with libraries like OpenZeppelin. You will also learn to use open source tools to test, review, and improve your code to make it ready for production.

Solidity Smart Contracts: Build DApps In Ethereum Blockchain

This book aims to teach you simple and effective methods for becoming a blockchain developer. It will mainly focus on developing smart contracts using Solidity in the Ethereum ecosystem. You will learn to create your first smart contract in the Ethereum blockchain. The book also covers the features of Solidity programming language and how to use online IDE Remix to create smart contracts.

Mastering Blockchain: A technical reference guide to the inner workings of blockchain, from cryptography to DeFi and NFTs

This book is great for business executives seeking to use new platforms, students studying the technology, and blockchain development professionals looking to create secure transactional applications quickly. Prior knowledge of any programming language would be beneficial. It covers various topics of blockchain, including technical aspects such as cryptography and consensus protocols, as well as practical applications like developing decentralized applications using smart contracts. It also delves into blockchain solutions beyond cryptocurrencies, such as IoT and enterprise blockchain, as well as tokenization. By reading this book, you can gain insight into the future potential of this disruptive technology.

Hands-On Smart Contract Development with Solidity and Ethereum: From Fundamentals to Deployment

This guide will teach both experienced engineers and beginners how to build smart contracts for Ethereum. The guide covers the entire process from the fundamentals to builder mode. You will develop and test smart contracts, build a user interface for interaction, and explore further in the field with Kevin Solorio, Randall Kanna, and Dave Hoover. This resource is ideal for individuals who wish to enter the smart contract industry but lack guidance on how to begin.

Truffle Quick Start Guide: Learn the fundamentals of Ethereum development

This book is helpful for web developers who want to develop Dapps with Truffle. It will teach you how to write smart contracts and build Dapps using Truffle. The book covers the basics of Truffle, including how it integrates Solidity and Web3, and guides you through building a mini decentralized application. You will also learn about migration, testing, and integrating Truffle with popular JavaScript frameworks. Finally, you will finalize your decentralized application and turn it into a product. It will also teach you Truffle’s best practices to enhance your skills in building Dapps with Truffle.

Ethereum Smart Contract Development in Solidity

Many people believe that Blockchain is the next game-changing technology, with Ethereum as the leading product in Blockchain 2.0. However, developers are facing a significant challenge in coding and implementing business logic within a decentralized and transparent environment, which is different from traditional programming.

This book is a beginner’s guide to Solidity, a programming language. It includes case studies, examples, and advanced topics, as well as an in-depth explanation of how smart contracts work. The book also features new examples to help readers better understand Solidity programming. Overall, the book aims to provide practical skills for readers to quickly begin programming with Solidity.

Readers should have prior knowledge of at least one object-oriented programming language in order to fully benefit from the book.

Ethereum Blockchain Developer – The Bootcamp

This book covers the basics of Solidity development workflows and best practices. Rather than focusing on in-depth technical theory, the book will guide you through completing a project to teach you these skills. The chapters are organized in an easy-to-understand format and cover all the important bits about the Ethereum blockchain and Smart Contract Development to help you get started on the right foot. It will show you how to create, test, and troubleshoot Smart Contracts. Furthermore, you’ll gain expertise in using Smart Contracts in various situations and settings.

Beginning Ethereum and Solidity with React

This book teaches you how to develop decentralized applications (DApps) on the Ethereum blockchain using Solidity programming language. It is a fun and practical guide that will help you build your first Ethereum smart contract quickly. The content in this book is delivered in easy to understand sections without unnecessary information.

Solidity Programming Language 101: Beginner Guide

This book covers the basics of Solidity programming language and ERC-20 ICO Smart contract. It includes syntax and usage options, examples of program statements, functions, and contracts. The book also explains smart contracts, their functions, advantages, and potential uses. It also provides you with the entire source code for the ICO ERC-20 smart contract and provides instructions on how to deploy it. This should give you a solid foundation in the Solidity programming language, allowing you to participate in and develop smart contracts on your own in the future.

Ethereum Cookbook: Over 100 recipes covering Ethereum-based tokens, games, wallets, smart contracts, protocols, and Dapps

The Ethereum Cookbook is a guide that covers a range of solutions for working with Ethereum, including setting it up, writing smart contracts, and creating tokens. You will gain insights on security vulnerabilities and other Ethereum protocols. Once you have a solid understanding of the basics, you will also learn about design tips to make your application more scalable and secure. The book also covers popular Ethereum packages, including Truffle, Web3, and Ganache.

Ethereum for Architects and Developers: With Case Studies and Code Samples in Solidity

This book provides a comprehensive guide to the Ethereum ecosystem, including theoretical explanations, practical labs, and examples of live use cases. Topics covered include Blockchain concepts, decentralized applications, Ethereum’s architecture, Solidity smart contract programming, as well as testing, debugging, and deploying smart contracts on both local and cloud-based machines. The book also includes best practices for writing high-quality contracts with optimized fuel usage, supported by numerous examples.

It discusses various use cases in later chapters. These use cases come from different business areas including finance, travel, supply-chain, insurance, and land registry. You can refer to flowcharts, diagrams, and sample code provided in the book to further improve and use them in live projects.

After reading the book, you will possess sufficient knowledge to apply Ethereum in creating value for your business processes and establishing secure data storage for more efficient business management.

Blockchain Quick Start Guide: A beginner’s guide to developing enterprise-grade decentralized applications

This book provides a comprehensive introduction to blockchain and covers its workings in detail. The content includes exploring different consensus mechanisms and cryptographic hash functions used in blockchain technology. It also teaches the basics of programming in Solidity, which is the most commonly used language for creating decentralized applications on the Ethereum platform. The book will guide you through setting up a development environment for Ethereum and creating decentralized applications for campaigns. It will also explain how to install Hyperledger composer tools, analyze business situations, create business models, and write chain code.

By the end, it will help you gain a comfortable level of proficiency in working with basic blockchain frameworks. You will be able to develop secure, decentralized applications with ease by the end of it.

Building Ethereum DApps: Decentralized Applications on the Ethereum Blockchain

The book “Building Ethereum Dapps” covers the development of Dapps using the Ethereum blockchain platform. It first provides an overview of how Dapps work before delving into creating smart contracts in Ethereum’s Solidity language. The book also covers development tools like Truffle and Web3, and offers guidance on design and security best practices. Included are practical exercises to gain hands-on experience.

Mastering Blockchain: Concepts, Code & Cryptocurrency: Ethereum, Solidity Smart Contract, Mining, Consensus, Security & Cryptocurrency Essentials

It’s important for companies and managers to understand the potential of Blockchain technology and how it can be used to transform their business operations. This book covers all aspects of Blockchain technology including concepts, code, and cryptocurrencies, and is suitable for both business and technical managers. It consists of various topics related to Blockchain such as its features, Smart Contracts, Mining, Consensus, Public and Enterprise Blockchains, Security, Data Storage, and Cryptocurrency essentials. The last two chapters are practical and involve exploring live Ethereum Blockchain and learning to develop, deploy, and test Smart Contracts using Solidity and Remix IDE.

Advanced Blockchain Development: Build highly secure, decentralized applications and conduct secure transactions

This book will teach you how to create blockchain networks with Ethereum, JavaScript, and Solidity. It begins by explaining the technical basics of blockchain technology, such as distributed systems and cryptography, and how this digital ledger protects information. As you progress through the chapters, you’ll learn about building applications with Ethereum and Hyperledger. As you expand your understanding of Ethereum security, mining, smart contracts, and Solidity, you’ll be able to create strong and secure applications that execute programmed instructions without being impacted by fraud, censorship, or third-party intervention.

Beginning Ethereum Smart Contracts Programming: With Examples in Python, Solidity, and JavaScript

If you’re uncertain about how to connect to the Ethereum Blockchain and where to start, the book “Beginning Ethereum Smart Contracts Programming” is the quickest and most effective way to get started. It provides a foundational discussion of blockchain and its purpose, followed by a detailed explanation of how to use an Ethereum client (geth) to connect to the Ethereum Blockchain and perform transactions like sending Ethers to another account.

This book will offer a practical approach to learning about smart contracts, saving you from the hassle of reading complex documentation. Lee’s “learn-by-doing” method helps you develop productivity and confidence in smart contracts quickly. The final part of the book focuses on tokens, a popular topic in the cryptocurrency market. The book includes sample code in Python, Solidity, and JavaScript.

Smart Contracts Creation and Deployment On Ethereum Blockchain

“Smart Contracts Creation and Deployment On Ethereum Blockchain” is a comprehensive guide, perfect for those interested in diving into the dynamic world of blockchain technology. This book is designed to familiarize you with the fundamental concepts of blockchain, explain how to set up Ethereum on a Windows system, and enlighten you on the usage and nuances of Solidity variables and types. You will also learn to compile and deploy smart contracts on JavaScriptVM and on test networks, using hands-on, practical examples such as deploying an ERC20 token smart contract. Beyond just coding, the book also provides a unique perspective on creating ERC-20 smart contracts and executing crowd sales (ICO) without requiring extensive coding knowledge. By leveraging tools like Token Wizard, you can create and deploy Ethereum ERC-20 Tokens and conduct Crowd Sales (ICO) on both test and main networks. The book balances theoretical concepts with engaging tutorials, making it an indispensable resource for both beginners and experienced blockchain enthusiasts.

Rendezvous with Practical Solidity: A COMPLETE HANDS ON BOOK

This book provides practical knowledge for learning the Solidity language, which is revolutionary. It offers deep practical depth through code recipes and step-by-step environment setup instructions, along with the output of each recipe. Readers can verify the output instantly on Remix or a local environment. As a result, developers and architects will find this book to be a unique offering. It includes sample code and is suitable for beginners, advanced programmers, and enterprise architects. You can explore and enhance your knowledge with detailed examples on every aspect of Solidity in this book.

Building on Ethereum: With Solidity and React

Learning how to develop Ethereum smart contracts raises several questions, such as which language to use, what blockchain technology is necessary, which frameworks are best for building the UI, and how the project structure should be organized. The book covers most of these topics and also addresses issues that may arise as your project grows. The author of this book doesn’t try to provide a complete definition of every term or make it a definitive reference for Ethereum development, as the field is changing rapidly. Instead, the book guides you through the different choices you’ll face when starting a project and expanding it beyond basic levels.

Smart Contract Development with Solidity and Ethereum: Building Smart Contracts with the Azure Blockchain

This book provides a detailed explanation of the fundamental concepts of Blockchain and guides readers in creating a Smart Contract easily. It is suitable for both beginners and advanced readers who wish to revisit the process of developing Smart Contracts. The book covers the basics of Blockchain, including its terminology, workflow, and cryptographic principles. Readers will also gain familiarity with Ethereum and some of the distributed Apps available on the platform. You will learn how to set up Ethereum Blockchain on Azure.

Conclusion

As the demand for blockchain developers continues to grow, understanding Solidity programming becomes increasingly valuable. By delving into the top 20 books about Solidity programming, you can acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to develop secure and efficient smart contracts, enabling you to participate in the exciting world of decentralized applications and blockchain technology.

