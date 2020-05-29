The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision.

Bitcoin price is recovering successfully following what is believed to be a Bitcoin buying frenzy that originated from Wall Street. While other altcoins also displayed a major improvement from yesterday.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick today

Name Market Cap Available Coins Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours FintruX Network 3.485M 95M 214.302M 92.642K 122.02% Pundi X 44.2M 234.603B 258.585B 662 96.72% Matrix AI Network 25.073M 214.302M 1B 14.358K 60.27% Theta Fuel 43.489M 3.838B 5B 19.253K 32.55% EncrypGen 212.255M 12.682B 100B 1.089K 29.36% AirSwap 4.946M 150M 500M 45.722M 29.35% Maker 444.777M 1.006M 1.006M 112.327K 25.30% Content Neutrality Network 2.461M 39.035B 100B 108 24.61% Digital Note 4.167M 7.372B 10B 685 23.08% BitDegree 289.736K 348.561M 514.8M 138 19.16%

Matrix AI Network drops to number third from the top position yesterday, while AirSwap rises up to number six from the bottom.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to avoid today

Name Market Cap Available Coins Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours PumaPay 2.477M 26.276B 78.043B 656.411K -50.80% Bloc.Money 1.397K 14.817M 50M 146 -50.80% Opus 132.025K 140.081M 249.309M 44 -24.66% Dent 15.395M 81.674M 100B 777.36K -34.39% Credits 7.49M 185.986M 249.471M 126.449K -25.37% W Green Pay 188.67K 16.544M 600M 169 -20.08% POA Network 1.987M 220.168M 275.75M 318.936K -18.62% SingularityNET 7.589M 539.673M 1B 448.762K -16.29% Mercury 857.67K 100M 100M 33.869K -14.71% Cortex 26.902M 249.939M 299.792M 33.869K -14.47%

Puma Pay and Bloc.Money are in a tie today when it comes to the bottom listers with more than 50 percent in losses.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.