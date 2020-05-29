The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision.
Bitcoin price is recovering successfully following what is believed to be a Bitcoin buying frenzy that originated from Wall Street. While other altcoins also displayed a major improvement from yesterday.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick today
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|FintruX Network
|3.485M
|95M
|214.302M
|92.642K
|122.02%
|Pundi X
|44.2M
|234.603B
|258.585B
|662
|96.72%
|Matrix AI Network
|25.073M
|214.302M
|1B
|14.358K
|60.27%
|Theta Fuel
|43.489M
|3.838B
|5B
|19.253K
|32.55%
|EncrypGen
|212.255M
|12.682B
|100B
|1.089K
|29.36%
|AirSwap
|4.946M
|150M
|500M
|45.722M
|29.35%
|Maker
|444.777M
|1.006M
|1.006M
|112.327K
|25.30%
|Content Neutrality Network
|2.461M
|39.035B
|100B
|108
|24.61%
|Digital Note
|4.167M
|7.372B
|10B
|685
|23.08%
|BitDegree
|289.736K
|348.561M
|514.8M
|138
|19.16%
Matrix AI Network drops to number third from the top position yesterday, while AirSwap rises up to number six from the bottom.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to avoid today
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|PumaPay
|2.477M
|26.276B
|78.043B
|656.411K
|-50.80%
|Bloc.Money
|1.397K
|14.817M
|50M
|146
|-50.80%
|Opus
|132.025K
|140.081M
|249.309M
|44
|-24.66%
|Dent
|15.395M
|81.674M
|100B
|777.36K
|-34.39%
|Credits
|7.49M
|185.986M
|249.471M
|126.449K
|-25.37%
|W Green Pay
|188.67K
|16.544M
|600M
|169
|-20.08%
|POA Network
|1.987M
|220.168M
|275.75M
|318.936K
|-18.62%
|SingularityNET
|7.589M
|539.673M
|1B
|448.762K
|-16.29%
|Mercury
|857.67K
|100M
|100M
|33.869K
|-14.71%
|Cortex
|26.902M
|249.939M
|299.792M
|33.869K
|-14.47%
Puma Pay and Bloc.Money are in a tie today when it comes to the bottom listers with more than 50 percent in losses.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.